"I care about the Spice Girls": Perez Hilton breaks silence on Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner's Red Bull firing following sexting scandal

The Formula 1 world was stunned on July 9, 2025, by the announcement that Christian Horner, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell's husband, had been removed as Red Bull Racing's team principal after 20 years in the position.

While the motorsport community reacted to the shocking departure, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton weighed in with a unique perspective, focusing not on F1 but on Geri Halliwell, the Spice Girl who stood by her husband throughout his highly publicized s*xting scandal.

Horner's departure has been confirmed by Red Bull Racing with an official statement issued praising the work he has done to make his team into an F1 powerhouse. But the decision followed months of turmoil following allegations of “inappropriate behavior” with a female employee in early 2024.

Perez Hilton, a self-proclaimed Spice Girls devotee, shifted the focus away from F1 drama to Geri Halliwell’s ordeal. He acknowledged the emotional toll on Halliwell, who endured intense media scrutiny as her husband’s career collapsed. He said:

"I don't care about F1, but I care about the #SpiceGirls!"

Hilton also criticized Red Bull for having first sided with Horner to the point of suspending the female complainant in the case, calling the situation “crazy."

"It took a long time, but Geri Halliwell’s husband, Christian Horner, has finally been fired after his sexting scandal! It’s been a year since this controversy began… It took a while to get to this point! But karma will always find ya!...His disgusting, s*xual texts leaked! However, rather than fire him right then and there, Red Bull suspended the alleged victim, per reports. Crazy!"

Geri Halliwell remains supportive as Christian Horner leaves Red Bull role

While Christian Horner was twice exonerated by internal investigations into the matter, leaked WhatsApp messages and photos ensured the scandal never truly went away, while questions were still asked of his leadership.

Geri Halliwell, Horner’s wife since 2015, has been a constant throughout the scandal. According to The Sun, the former Spice Girl was said to be “in floods of tears” when the claims emerged. However, she did not leave her husband, and she proudly made appearances, hand-in-hand with him at races.

Christian Horner’s firing reportedly was not solely tied to the scandal. Red Bull’s current team’s lack of recent success on the track, including a dip in form and speculation that star driver Max Verstappen may leave for Mercedes, was said to have played a part in the decision. According to ESPN sources, the team was looking for a "clean break" with Laurent Mekies at the helm of operations.

Neither Christian Horner nor Geri Halliwell has commented on his dismissal.

