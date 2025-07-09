Is Christian Horner the most successful F1 boss in history? All you need to know

The Formula 1 scene was rocked after news of Christian Horner's exit from the Red Bull Racing team surfaced on Wednesday, July 9. The 51-year-old was announced to have been released from the Red Bull team days after the conclusion of the 2025 British Grand Prix.

The British motorsports executive, who had been in charge of the Milton Keynes outfit since its entry into F1 in 2005, was the longest-serving team principal at the time of his dismissal. Horner, who was in his 21st season at Red Bull Racing, oversaw numerous race victories and title wins with the Austrian team.

The successes recorded by Christian Horner at Red Bull have sparked conversations about his achievements and whether he is the most successful team principal in the history of the sport. But is Horner truly the most successful team principal Formula 1 has ever had? Let's take a look.

According to data shared by Formula 1 on X, Christian Horner ranks as the second most successful team principal in the sport’s history. The Red Bull boss oversaw 124 race victories, trailing McLaren’s former boss Ron Dennis, who recorded 138 wins.

The pair are followed closely by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, who boasts 128 race wins. Former Williams Racing owner and team principal Frank Williams ranks fourth with 114 victories, while former Scuderia Ferrari chief Jean Todt rounds out the top five with 98 wins.

Following his sacking, Christian Horner could slip further down the rankings should the Mercedes team, led by Toto Wolff, secure more race victories.

Christian Horner’s parting speech at Red Bull Racing surfaces

Christian Horner’s parting speech to the Red Bull Racing team has surfaced following his departure from the outfit. He was relieved of his duties on the morning of July 9 and later delivered his farewell speech.

Speaking at the Red Bull Campus, Horner — who was the longest-serving team principal on the grid — detailed that his sacking came as a shock, as he was informed about 12 hours prior by the drinks company’s hierarchy. Quoted by Autosport, he stated:

"Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that, operationally, I will no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering."

"I will still remain employed by the company, but operationally, the baton will be handed over. And that obviously came as a shock to myself, but what I've had time to do is to reflect over the last 12 hours or so. And I wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20 and a half years that I've been here."

"When I arrived 20 years ago, with a few less grey hairs, I walked into the team, I didn't know what to expect, but I was immediately welcomed. And out of two rundown buildings, we started to build what became a powerhouse in Formula 1. Watching and being part of this team has been the biggest privilege in my life," he concluded, with emotions audibly taking over, before being applauded by the factory staff," Horner added.

Christian Horner will be replaced by Laurent Mekies as team principal and CEO of the Red Bull team. The 48-year-old, up until his appointment as Red Bull’s new boss, served as team principal of sister team Racing Bulls and also previously worked with the FIA, among other roles he has held in motorsport.

