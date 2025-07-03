"I'm very aware of what I put into it": Allison Williams explains why she maintains "distance" from AI on Las Culturistas podcast

Girls and Get Out actress Allison Williams recently revealed that she's wary of artificial intelligence in an interview on the Las Culturistas podcast. The actress, who stars in the horror franchise M3GAN about a killer AI doll, says she does keep a very close guard up between her and technology, especially where it concerns her 3-year-old son.

On July 2, 2025, Allison Williams appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, and discussed her son's usage of ChatGPT. Watching him immediately get hooked, she expressed her concern, saying:

"It’s just, they have this innate intuition, it’s just natural to them to work with these things. It's really crazy...I feel like very grateful for the ways ChatGPT helps me, but I'm very aware of what I put into it...I don't think it has figured out what I do for a living...I've tried to keep that kind of distance"

While she values the way ChatGPT augments her work, Williams is careful about what she shares with it.

"Every couple of months, I ask what it thinks it knows about me, just to see where I am," she stated.

Allison Williams discusses AI Concerns and parenting in digital age following M3GAN 2.0 release

Allison Williams’ most recent film, M3GAN 2.0, touches on the potential dangers of unrestricted AI development. Her character, Gemma, a roboticist, becomes a crusader against the dangers of AI after the model she develops goes on a killing spree. In preparation for the role, Williams spoke to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who connected her with robotics experts.

During an interview with The Guardian on June 23, 2025, when asked whether she was worried that her job would be replaced by AI, she responded:

“If you ask me any question that starts with: ‘Are you worried?’ the answer is always yes, because I have an endless capacity to be worried about things.”

Allison Williams also explained that she once used ChatGPT to answer her son’s question about rocket launches. As she watched his instant enchantment, she compared the moment to a scene in M3GAN 2.0. In that scene, her character discovers how quickly children can bond with artificial intelligence.

"Watching what happened to his face was like when Gemma sees her niece interacting with M3gan. Like, I have connected my kid to a drug, this is so immediately addictive and intoxicating,” she said.

The moment left her unsettled, prompting her to make a mental note to stick with books instead.

“I can’t justify it, logically. It just felt like an innate instinct,” she noted.

Allison Williams’ AI skepticism highlights her concern about the influence of technology on children. She also expressed her discomfort with the culture of idealized parenting on Instagram and TikTok, calling it “poisonous.” She claimed that some influencers may promote unrealistic standards.

"[I'm] filled with rage about the majority of Instagram and TikTok ‘mom content’ – the aspirational version of it, anyway. I think it’s poisonous [and] it really only exists to make people feel bad about themselves, maybe under the guise of wanting to motivate people, but the impact is so painful,” she stated.

M3GAN 2.0 was released in theatres on June 27, 2025.

