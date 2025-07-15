“I might do eight features in a session” — G Herbo opens up about his approach to featuring on other rappers’ works

G Herbo has recently opened up about how he approaches working on projects where he's featured by other rappers. Also known as Herbert Randall Wright III, he appeared on the Bootleg Kev podcast on July 14, 2025, where he addressed a lot of details about his career.

Ad

Herbert said in the podcast episode that Lil Wayne has been one of his favorite rappers of all time, adding that Wayne is also the greatest of all time. The artist mentioned that he did a lot of features at a particular point in his career, often requesting people to send him tracks.

“I’m known for that. You can ask around, like, I’m going if you send me the song on Wednesday, I’m gonna probably send that motherfu**er back by Friday. Yeah. No, I’mma turn it all the way around and I go to the studio and I dedicate whole sessions to straight features. Like, I might do eight features in a session in one day”, Herbo said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

G Herbo added that he tries to give his best in all sessions since his career is important to him, and he wants everyone to know him. He addressed the same by saying:

“I wanted to be known. Like man, every time Herb get on a song, he ripping that sh*t. You feel what I’m saying? So it’s like, that’s just something that it’s important to me.”

Ad

The Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss star also mentioned that he is not hiding any special strategies; he simply gives his best on every track. G Herbo continued by saying:

“Honestly, features are the easiest for me to do. Because I already get, it’s like a assignment. I know what I need to do.”

G Herbo has released a new app alongside two new projects this year

Ad

The Chicago, Illinois, native began trending in headlines in May this year after launching an app titled G Herbo. According to Hot 97, two of his new projects, Welcome to Fazoland 2 and Greatest Rapper Alive, managed to grab a spot among the top ten titles on Apple Music.

In addition to the two projects, a single released by Herebt, Went Legit, also reached a particular position among Apple Music’s Top 50 songs. Herbo addressed the success at the time in a statement obtained by Hot 97, where he expressed gratitude to his fans for making it possible.

Ad

“Owning my platform and data while giving back to the people who support me means everything. We’re just getting started.”

Ad

G Herbo’s app also became the third-best music app, alongside YouTube and Spotify. Users of the app can access exclusive content, such as backstage passes, by paying a fee every month.

Herbert also implemented other strategies to attract more fans to the app, including offering items such as his signature “GFazos” Air Force 1s, as per Hot 97.

The 29-year-old’s latest projects arrived a few months after the release of his sixth album, Big Swerv. Herbert has collaborated with record labels like Republic and Epic in his career and is known for his singles such as Take Me Away, I Like, Statement, Really Like That, and Raining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More