What did Lil Wayne's girlfriend accuse him of? Perez Hilton claims rapper did Denise Bidot "real dirty" amid her alleged abuse claims

Social media podcaster Perez Hilton recently discussed the claims made by Denise Bidot, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Lil Wayne. On May 13, 2025, Hilton shared a video on his YouTube channel where he stated that Wayne did her "real dirty" if her alleged claims of abuse against him prove to be true.

"Lil Wayne did his girlfriend real dirty, so she’s laying it all out there according to her," Hilton remarked.

As per the People Magazine report dated May 12, 2025, model Denise Bidot alleged that her Lil Wayne broke up with her via text message on May 11, 2025, i.e., on Mother's Day.

"Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical. Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith," Denise Bidot wrote in her first Instagram story.

As per the aforementioned report, Denise Bidot also added a video to her Instagram Story after her text post, where she accused Lil Wayne of both emotionally and physically abusing her.

"And it’s not just the emotional abuse — this man has actually laid a f—ing hand on me. Like, nah. Nah. And I took it," she added.

Referring to these allegations made by Denise Bidot, Perez Hilton remarked that it "was a very unhappy Mother's Day for Lil Wayne's now ex Denise Bidot."

Hilton also added that the video featured her daughter in the background. He speculated that her daughter was "a teenager" or maybe someone in their "early 20s," and noted how she "nodded her head in agreement" in the background when Bidot made the allegations.

Denise Bidot makes serious allegations against rapper Lil Wayne, says the rapper "uprooted" her from New York City

Denise Bidot has alleged that Lil Wayne abused her physically and emotionally (Image via Getty)

As per the People Magazine report dated May 12, 2025, after Lil Wayne broke up with his now ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot, the latter took to her official Instagram handle to share several serious allegations against the rapper. The model shared a series of Instagram Stories, detailing her experiences following the end of their relationship.

In one of her Instagram stories, Bidot shared a video where she highlighted the immediate situation she found herself in, just weeks after undergoing surgery.

"I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover. I can't even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today ... And [my daughter's] birthday's next weekend," Bidot stated.

She added that she was "absolutely unsure how to even process" her emotions. She further shared her desire for legal recourse, requesting her viewers to send her "lawyer recommendations" to help her file a case against Wayne.

Bidot, who had been romantically involved with Wayne since 2020, after he ended his engagement to model La'Tecia Thomas, also accused the rapper of being unfaithful. She mentioned that she had been "supportive" of him and "loved him till the end of the f**king world." She also alleged that Wayne had "two girls being flown in" the day he kicked her out.

In the video, Bidot addressed Wayne directly, reflecting on the sacrifices she made during their relationship.

"You literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City where I was living, and brought me here for this bullsh*t? Like, that’s crazy, you guys. Like, these men really be taking advantage," she said.

There have been no official statements or responses from Lil Wayne or his representatives regarding the allegations.

Denise Bidot is currently busy with her modeling career, and as per WWD, she recently debuted as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, wearing an embellished Eres bikini in the 2025 issue. On the other hand, Lil Wayne is busy with his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI, set to release on June 6, 2025.

