"I saw him twice" - David Mamet recalls seeing a UFO in latest appearance on Bill Maher's podcast

On the June 2 episode of the Club Random podcast, host Bill Maher was joined by American playwright and author David Mamet, who recalled seeing a UFO.

Ad

During the podcast, Maher expressed that the topic of UFOs tends to be "unfairly" dismissed by people claiming that there is "nothing unscientific about thinking that there could be other life in the universe."

"They could be watching us right now, or could be in the next room, and we don't know that's not unscientific, that's not a conspiracy theory," Maher claimed.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reflecting on his remarks, David Mamet recalls seeing a UFO with his wife, adding,

"Well, my wife and I saw the UFO. We saw him, and I saw him twice."

Bill Maher further shared that he knows perfectly sane people who have seen entities that some people would call "ghosts" or "aliens." He claimed to quiz those people, trying to ascertain whether they were drunk or dreaming, adding that if someone questioned his sense of reality that way, he'd be "frustrated," because he knows when he is drunk or dreaming.

Ad

"I got to think that whatever stations we're tuning into on our radio, there are other stations we're not receiving. I don't know what exactly they are," Maher added.

Bill Maher and David Mamet reflect on Artificial Intelligence

Bill Maher and David Mamet (All Images via Getty)

Elsewhere in the podcast, Bill Maher recalled the first time he used ChatGPT, which happened at a dinner in November 2022 or 2023. He claimed that someone he knows asked ChatGPT to write a fictional script in which Bill is on the show Succession, and Logan Roy, a central character in the TV show, wants to hire him away from HBO.

Ad

"And in two seconds, it had printed out this scene, which was not genius and not what a real playwright can do, but would be a start for a lot of people, and I thought, 'Well, life is different than it ever has been before,'" Maher added.

Bill Maher emphasized that everyone now has a "robot butler" on their phones and "they use it for every possible thing." He further added that sometimes it is useful, but "instinctively I feel this is going to be very bad."

Ad

"I hurt my finger playing ball and the person I was playing with looked up right on ChatGPT and showed it a picture of this and then the thing was able to identify it and tell me what to do," Maher said.

David Mamet said there have been two major revolutions in history: the industrial revolution and the computer revolution. He believes people in the Western world are now facing "cognitive dissonance"—they feel confused, lose control, and start blaming others.

Ad

He further claimed that people these days, when experiencing change, would rather develop irrational fear than sit with discomfort.

People, rather than having cognitive dissonance and being, in effect, basically catatonic by the change, want to be able to become phobic and say, like crazy people say, 'It's that guitar that's trying to kill me.' Right, so because they're nuts," David Mamet said.

Ad

The full conversation between Bill Maher and David Mamet is available on Maher's official YouTube channel.

Read more: "Close friends who cuddle without clothes on": Perez Hilton quips he's "jealous" after Chris Hughes shares PDA-packed photo with JoJo Siwa

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More