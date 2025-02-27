"I want a man now" — Dank Demoss explains why she is no longer gay on The Baller Alert Show

Dank Demoss recently created headlines after claiming that she is not gay anymore. According to Free Press Journal, Dank has pursued a successful career as a rapper and influencer over the years and has released many singles, such as Trouble and Grind Like Me.

While appearing on The Baller Alert Show on February 25, 2025, Dank confirmed that she is single and that it is not easy for her to like someone. Notably, Demoss was asked if she likes guys or girls, and she responded by saying:

"I like me. I used to like girls. I used to be gay. But I'm not no more."

Dank Demoss was also questioned on the circumstances that led to such a big change in her. She replied by saying:

"I'm not interested in it no more. You know like I'm not really attracted. Well I am, but I'm. The most I do is have s*x with a woman."

The host then asked Demoss whether she would like to "retract" the words she said during the interview. In response, she said:

"That's the most I'll do but I wouldn't like have a full-blown relationship with him no more. It'd be sweet, like cute, 'Oh hey, you look cute, What are we doing?'"

Dank said that a one-night stand was still possible, or she would "stay friends," adding that she does not want any girlfriend. She ended by saying:

"I don't wanna be girlfriends. I want a man."

Dank Demoss opened up on how the LGBT community should not face any discrimination

On February 10, 2025, Dank Demoss appeared for another interview on The Breakfast Club, where host Charlamagne Tha God told her that certain facilities wouldn't be available to anyone all the time. However, Dank disagreed with Charlamagne, saying that the accommodations should be provided since everyone is not the same. Dank addressed the reason for the same and said:

"I feel like a lot of times people think that bigger people, obese people, the f-word people should be in the house."

Demoss continued by saying that obese people should also be allowed to stay among everyone without discrimination, like the LGBT community. She further stated that this is important since obese people and those who belong to the LGBT seemingly face criticism when people look at them like they are "crazy."

Dank's comments came a few days after she filed a lawsuit against Lyft, Inc., which offers vehicle-for-hire services. The case was linked to an incident where a driver reportedly refused to let her get inside a car that she called due to her weight.

Demoss revealed the details in a clip posted through Instagram, stating that the driver allegedly claimed to have no space in the vehicle, as per NBC News. She recalled her confrontation with the driver, saying that he wanted to cancel the ride and that she didn't need to pay anything. Dank Demoss addressed what she told the driver and said:

"So you're telling me I can't get in the Lyft because I can't fit in your car? … So are you really telling me I'm too big to get in your car so I've got to order another Lyft?"

The driver then reportedly told Dank Demoss to order a "bigger car." The legal documents claimed that Dank ordered the car to attend a football watch party at her cousin's residence in Detroit. According to NBC News, the lawsuit accused Lyft and the driver of violating the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which restricts any kind of discrimination.

