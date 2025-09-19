"If that’s the case, wow": Perez Hilton reacts after Charlie Sheen claims he knew Matthew Perry "wasn't sober" an entire year before his death

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Charlie Sheen’s claims about Matthew Perry in a September 19, 2025 article on his website. These claims were nade on September 17, when Sheen appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and spoke candidly about the late Friends actor.

During that discussion, Sheen revealed that he suspected Perry had been struggling with sobriety long before his untimely passing in 2023.

Reacting to this, Hilton summarized Sheen’s remarks, noting how striking it was to hear such a revelation nearly two years after Perry’s death.

“In comments made on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week, the Major League star spoke about Perry, who died back in October of 2023 from a tragic ketamine overdose. In his chat with host Piers Morgan, Sheen said he ‘could tell’ Perry wasn’t sober nearly an entire year prior to that tragedy, which, if that’s the case, wow,” Perez Hilton wrote.

In his website article, Hilton further explained that during the podcast, Sheen described how he first noticed Perry’s struggles in 2022, shortly after the actor released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Sheen said he realized Matthew Perry was not fully sober while watching him promote the book.

“I could tell he wasn’t sober talking about a book that is all about sobriety and recovery,” Hilton added, quoting Charlie Sheen.

The podcaster also reported that the Two and a Half Men star shared how he empathized deeply and “felt really bad” for Matthew Perry, especially after listening to the memoir’s audiobook version. According to Hilton, Charlie Sheen said it was that audio recording that truly gave him a sense of Perry’s ongoing battle.

“When I heard a little snippet [of the audiobook], he didn’t have that perfect, specific, laser-focused diction that he always had delivering comedy or [doing] anything at the level that he did,” Hilton added, quoting what Sheen had said.

Further relaying Charlie Sheen’s words, Perez Hilton added that according to Sheen, hearing the way Matthew Perry spoke on the audiobook recording made him think he was listening to “a man who was… handicapped.”

Charlie Sheen reflects on Matthew Perry’s memoir and untimely death

Charlie Sheen (Image via Getty Images)

During the September 17 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored , Charlie Sheen opened up about his connection to the late Friends star Matthew Perry.

Sheen, who is currently promoting his memoir and a Netflix documentary chronicling his own battle with addiction, admitted that while he “didn’t know” Matthew Perry personally, he strongly related to the struggles Perry described in his writing.

The actor then explained that Matthew Perry’s memoir deeply resonated with him, and he remembered how quickly he finished reading the book as soon as it came out.

“I read his book and I read it in a day and I loved it and I was so proud of him and inspired by it and and and um and then I wanted to reach out, you know, because I’m in his book,” he said

Additionally, Perry’s memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing included a passing remark about Sheen. At one point, Perry wrote:

“F**k Charlie Sheen. I’m going to be just as famous one day.”

Referring to this comment made by Matthew Perry in his memoir, Charlie Sheen told Morgan that this jab did not offend him, stressing that he understood the spirit in which it was written.

Reflecting further, Sheen also revealed the timing of his reading felt haunting in retrospect.

“I think he (Matthew Perry) died, like, three weeks after I read the book,” Sheen added.

When Piers Morgan asked Charlie Sheen if he regretted not reaching out to Perry, Sheen admitted that he wasn’t sure he could have changed the tragic outcome or “affected what ultimately happened.”

However, he noted that while Perry was promoting the memoir, he could sense “the sort of prison” the Friends star had put himself in.

As per CNN, Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of death was the “acute effects of ketamine” combined with subsequent drowning.

Meanwhile, Charlie Sheen has been stepping back into the spotlight with new projects of his own. His Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, premiered on September 10, 2025, just a day after the release of his autobiography, The Book of Sheen: A Memoir. Together.

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More