7 celebrity documentaries to watch if you loved ‘aka Charlie Sheen’

aka Charlie Sheen (2025) is a two-part Netflix documentary that follows the life and career of actor Charlie Sheen. The film traces his early years and rapid rise to fame, focusing on the personal and professional experiences that shaped him.

aka Charlie Sheen examines the actor’s life and career. It features interviews with Sheen, his family, colleagues, and collaborators, including Chuck Lorre and Jon Cryer from Two and a Half Men, alongside archival footage.

The documentary covers his public struggles with addiction, controversies, the impact on those around him, and his efforts at reinvention.

If viewers loved watching aka Charlie Sheen for its themes of fame, controversy, and personal reinvention, here are seven other celebrity documentaries to watch.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Whitney (2018)

Whitney is a documentary directed by Kevin Macdonald (Image via Apple TV+)

Whitney (2018) is a documentary directed by Kevin Macdonald that takes a look at the life and career of legendary singer and actress Whitney Houston.

The film, produced by Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, and Lisa Erspamer, was the first documentary authorized by Houston’s estate and features a score by Adam Wiltzie. It traces Houston’s record-breaking achievements, including over 200 million albums sold worldwide, and her influence on artists like Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé.

Like aka Charlie Sheen, Whitney delves into the personal and professional life of a celebrated performer, showing the pressures of fame and the impact of public scrutiny on her career and relationships.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu,

2) What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

What Happened, Miss Simone? is a biographical documentary directed by Liz Garbus (Image via Netflix)

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015) is a biographical documentary directed by Liz Garbus that explores the life and legacy of Nina Simone.

The documentary features rare archival footage and interviews with Simone’s daughter and close friends to portray her journey as both an acclaimed musician and a passionate civil rights activist. The title is drawn from a quote by Maya Angelou.

Fans of aka Charlie Sheen will appreciate how this documentary uses archival footage and personal interviews to reveal the layers behind a cultural icon’s public persona and private struggles.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

3) Amy (2015)

Amy is a British documentary directed by Asif Kapadia (Image via Apple TV+)

Amy (2015) is a British documentary directed by Asif Kapadia and produced by James Gay-Rees. It tells the story of English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, charting her rise to stardom, her battle with substance abuse, and the circumstances that ultimately led to her untimely death.

The film incorporates home videos, rare recordings, interviews, and previously unseen footage to depict Winehouse’s life in her own voice. It captures her artistry, candid moments, and the pressures of fame while providing a personal portrait of her journey.

Similar to aka Charlie Sheen, Amy provides an intimate look at a star’s rise to fame alongside the personal demons and challenges that shaped her life, with the story largely told in the artist’s own voice.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

4) Framing Britney Spears (2021)

Framing Britney Spears chronicles the life and career of the pop star (Image via Apple TV+)

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears (2021), directed by Samantha Stark, documents the life and career of American singer Britney Spears. It follows her rise to stardom, the relentless media scrutiny she endured, and the conservatorship that placed her under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, from 2008 to 2021.

Through archival footage and interviews with those close to her, the documentary revisits Spears’s journey from teenage sensation to cultural phenomenon.

It also reflects on the impact of celebrity culture, the challenges she faced under public and legal pressures, and the fan-led #FreeBritney movement that sought to restore her independence.

Like aka Charlie Sheen, this documentary examines the pressures of fame, public scrutiny, and personal challenges, showing how external control and media attention affected the star’s career and life.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

5) Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck (2015)

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck chronicles the life of Nirvana’s frontman (Image via Apple TV+)

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck (2015) is an American documentary directed by Brett Morgen that chronicles the life of Nirvana’s frontman, Kurt Cobain. The documentary traces Cobain’s journey from his early life in Aberdeen, Washington, through his rise to fame, and the personal struggles that shaped his life and music.

The documentary incorporates home movies, journals, drawings, rare performances, and archival footage, along with Cobain’s own artwork and sound collages. The film uses animation and interviews to present an intimate look at his creativity, challenges, and impact on music and culture.

Fans of aka Charlie Sheen will recognize the focus on personal struggles, creative genius, and the human side of celebrity, using home videos, interviews, and rare archival materials to tell the story.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

6) Senna (2010)

Senna chronicles the life and career of Formula One champion Ayrton Senna (Image via Apple TV+)

Senna (2010) is a documentary by Asif Kapadia that details the life and career of Brazilian Formula One champion Ayrton Senna.

It follows Senna from his debut in the 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix to his death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, focusing on his achievements and rivalries, particularly with Alain Prost.

The documentary relies on archival racetrack footage, broadcast news clips, home videos from the Senna family, and voiceover narration rather than traditional interviews. It presents Senna’s journey from karting prodigy to global icon, emphasizing his lasting impact on motorsport and his significance in Brazil.

While centered on sports, Senna shares with aka Charlie Sheen a detailed look at ambition, personal drive, and the highs and lows of life in the public eye, revealing the pressures behind fame and success.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Netflix

7) Pamela: A Love Story (2023)

Pamela, A Love Story is a documentary directed by Ryan White (Image via Netflix)

Pamela, A Love Story (2023) is a documentary directed by Ryan White that explores the life and career of model and actress Pamela Anderson. The film traces her journey from childhood to international fame.

Through Anderson’s own narrative, the documentary covers her early modeling career with Playboy, her rise to stardom on Baywatch, her experiences as a sex symbol, and her turbulent marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Much like aka Charlie Sheen, Pamela, A Love Story examines fame, personal relationships, and the public perception of a star, showing how both triumphs and controversies shaped her life and career.

Where to watch: Netflix

Interested viewers can watch aka Charlie Sheen on Netflix.

