"Interesting twist": Dr. Kirk Moore reacts to Trump asking pharmaceutical companies to justify COVID vaccine's success

Dr. Kirk Moore recently reacted to Donald Trump’s post in which he asked vaccine companies to justify the success of the COVID-19 vaccines. On September 1, President Trump took to his Truth Social account and wrote,

"It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW.... I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as “BRILLIANT” as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???"

Dr. Kirk Moore, a known critic of COVID vaccines, appeared on the September 8 episode of The Tucker Carlson Show to discuss the COVID vaccination program. During the interview, Carlson asked Dr. Moore for his reaction to Trump's latest remarks on COVID vaccines.

Dr. Kirk Moore was surprised by Trump questioning Operation Warp Speed numbers, given that the President himself launched the operation during COVID. The surgeon called the president's new take an "interesting twist."

"That's a total reversal from... I can't say it's a total reversal... It's been a struggle with this whole operation warp speed with what we know... But to hear that coming from him, where he may actually be questioning the Operation Warp Speed numbers that were put behind him and that were given to him before, is a really, really interesting twist," Dr. Kirk Moore stated.

Later in the podcast, Dr. Kirk Moore discussed his concerns with vaccines, including why he advised his patients not to take them. He also made some serious allegations about the government related to the vaccination operation.

What did Dr. Kirk Moore claim about Trump's Operation Warp Speed?

Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson Post-Nazi medicine is based on informed consent, so naturally Dr. Kirk Moore allowed his patients to decide whether or not they wanted the Covid shot. For this, federal prosecutors tried to put him in prison for life. (0:00) Reacting to Donald Trump’s Message to the

As per AP News, in 2020, President Donald Trump launched Operation Warp Speed in a bid to develop, produce, and distribute COVID-19 vaccines quickly. In his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Dr. Kirk Moore made some serious allegations about Operation Warp Speed.

Dr. Moore said it was the first time he had heard Trump questioning the "effectiveness" of vaccines. He further alleged that the operation was a "military operation."

"Operation Warp Speed was a DoD operation. It was run by a general, okay, General Perna... A lot of people have put out information that essentially the DoD is who developed these jabs, these COVID vaccines, and then they in turn asked Pfizer and Moderna to slap their label on it for money, and then distribute them because it was a military operation." Dr. Kirk Moore claimed.

Elsewhere in the podcast, while expressing his skepticism about vaccines, Dr. Moore claimed that vaccines are "not based on science."

"I don't really like vaccines. I don't think they help... I mean, it's a cult. And they say that we're a cult. People that believe in vaccines are a cult. It's a belief system. It's not based on science. It's not based on anything," he claimed.

As per the BBC, Dr. Moore was accused of destroying COVID-19 vaccines, administering saline shots to children in place of COVID vaccines at parents' request, and providing fake vaccination certificates.

He was indicted by the DoJ in 2023. However, the U.S. Attorney General ordered the charges against him to be dropped in July this year.

