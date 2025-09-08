"Absolutely horrific case": Perez Hilton reacts after Last Comic Standing winner Jon Reep is arrested on charges of child sex crimes

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton has reacted to the arrest of comedian and actor Jon Reep. Media reports suggested that the Last Comic Standing winner was arrested on September 5 at his North Carolina residence. The comedian is reportedly facing child s*xual exploitation charges.

In his September 6 blog, Perez Hilton covered the matter. Citing the statement released by the Hickory Police Department, the blogger shared that the fifth season winner of Last Comic Standing was booked and charged with ten counts of "s*xual exploitation of a minor." Reacting to it, Hilton wrote,

"It’s an absolutely horrific case."

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Last Comic Standing Winning Comedian Charged With Child Sex Crimes 🔗

The celebrity podcaster noted that Jon Reep was arrested after a jury in Catawba County indicted him on September 2. Reep was charged with nine counts of "third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor" and one count of "second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor."

Perez Hilton shared more details on Jon Reep’s case

The Pop culture commentator reported that Jon Reep's "crimes" came to the attention of law enforcement after they received an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip on April 15, 2025. The tip, sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was related to "child sexual abuse material."

Citing court documents, Perez Hilton noted that the minors involved were between the ages of one and 14. While calling it "just sickening," the blogger quoted the statement released by the police department.

“During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the account associated with this cyber tip belonged to Jonathan David Reep, 53, of Hickory," the statement read.

The press release stated that, following the alert, a search warrant was executed at the location flagged by the IP address from the cyber tip. Following the search, police seized electronic devices from the site.

“Electronic devices were seized during the execution of the search warrant and digital forensic analysis of these devices and other online communications were completed,” the press release said.

The press release also revealed that Jon Reep received a $260,000 secured bond and was taken to the Catawba County Detention Facility.

However, Perez Hilton reported that a spokesperson told USA Today that bond had been posted and Reep was released pending his court appearance.

The comedian was set to begin his 'Popsicle Tour' on September 5. His first show was scheduled at the Paramount Theater in Goldsboro. However, the blogger informed that the theater had cancelled the show and communicated the cancellation to TMZ. He included the theater's statement in his blog.

"We did not book Jon Reep, our theater was rented by a third-party producer who has booked other comedians and musical acts with us. We have just learned of Mr. Reep’s situation, and we immediately contacted the producer for clarification. We are forced to cancel tonight’s performance and together we will determine if there is to be a rescheduled date," the theater told the media outlet.

As per IMDb, after receiving his degree in theater, Jon Reep started working as an assistant director. He also worked on his stand-up comedy and pursued it as his full-time career. Reep won Last Comic Standing in 2007. The comedian also appeared in several TV series and movies.

