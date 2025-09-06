"Aren't taking any chances": Perez Hilton reacts after Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's "TOP SECRET" wedding rumors surface

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly getting married soon. According to an exclusive article by TMZ published on September 5, the pair will tie the knot in Montecito later this month. However, the exact venue and other marriage details are still under wraps.Celebrity blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton has reacted to the news in his September 5 blog. Hilton noted that details of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s marriage had been leaked previously, and hence, the couple is taking precautions this time to prevent any such leaks.&quot;Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren’t taking ANY chances when it comes to their fairytale wedding!&quot; Hilton reacted.Citing the TMZ report, Hilton shared that the couple has reportedly chosen a private estate over a hotel for their wedding. The blog further highlighted that even the wedding guests, including Gomez's friend, Taylor Swift, are unaware of the venue, making it a &quot;TOP SECRET.&quot;&quot;So people like their besties Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are just going to have to wait until they get there – because all their guests will be shuttled from a first location in Montecito to the actual venue. We’re like one step away from blindfolding them! LOLz!&quot; Hilton commented.Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKSelena Gomez &amp;amp;amp; Benny Blanco Wedding Details Are TOP SECRET! The Guests Don't Even Know Where It's Happening! 🔗Perez Hilton called this secrecy by the couple &quot;smart thinking,&quot; adding that assistants often leak news to tabloids.&quot;Seriously though, this is smart thinking, considering how easy word gets around in El Lay! Someone tells their assistant to make the travel plans, they spill it to the tabloids, etc etc. Now they can’t even leak it by accident!&quot; Hilton added.Earlier in July this year, the Daily Mail reported that the couple would tie the knot in Montecito in September. Notably, neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco has officially shared their marriage planning. However, the Monte Carlo alum recently celebrated her bachelorette party and shared the pictures on her Instagram account.A look at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSelena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborated on the song I Can’t Get Enough in 2019 before dating. As reported by People, Gomez confirmed that she had been dating Blanco in December 2023 by commenting on pages that were posting about their relationship.Days later, she posted an Instagram story showing a picture of a diamond ring sporting the letter &quot;B.&quot; Gomez then made her relationship more public by posting pictures with Blanco on her Instagram handle. Since then, the two had been spotted together at many events.In May 2024, Blanco talked about his relationship on The Howard Stern Show. He expressed his feelings for the Another Cinderella Story star when the host asked about his proposal plans.&quot;When I look at her, I do say I'm always just like, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this,'&quot; Benny Blanco said.Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024. Months later, the couple released an album in collaboration titled I Said I Love You First. The 15-track album was released on March 21 this year.Read more: &quot;NOT on the same page&quot;: Perez Hilton reacts after reports claim Sydney Sweeney &quot;considers herself single&quot; despite Scooter Braun dating rumorsSelena Gomez will soon be seen on season 5 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. The new season will drop on September 9 alongside a companion podcast.