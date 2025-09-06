"Aren't taking any chances": Perez Hilton reacts after Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's "TOP SECRET" wedding rumors surface

  • home icon
By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Sep 06, 2025 17:59 GMT
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are seen on March 20, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are seen on March 20, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly getting married soon. According to an exclusive article by TMZ published on September 5, the pair will tie the knot in Montecito later this month. However, the exact venue and other marriage details are still under wraps.

Celebrity blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton has reacted to the news in his September 5 blog. Hilton noted that details of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s marriage had been leaked previously, and hence, the couple is taking precautions this time to prevent any such leaks.

"Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren’t taking ANY chances when it comes to their fairytale wedding!" Hilton reacted.

Citing the TMZ report, Hilton shared that the couple has reportedly chosen a private estate over a hotel for their wedding. The blog further highlighted that even the wedding guests, including Gomez's friend, Taylor Swift, are unaware of the venue, making it a "TOP SECRET."

Trending
"So people like their besties Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are just going to have to wait until they get there – because all their guests will be shuttled from a first location in Montecito to the actual venue. We’re like one step away from blindfolding them! LOLz!" Hilton commented.
Perez Hilton called this secrecy by the couple "smart thinking," adding that assistants often leak news to tabloids.

"Seriously though, this is smart thinking, considering how easy word gets around in El Lay! Someone tells their assistant to make the travel plans, they spill it to the tabloids, etc etc. Now they can’t even leak it by accident!" Hilton added.
Earlier in July this year, the Daily Mail reported that the couple would tie the knot in Montecito in September. Notably, neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco has officially shared their marriage planning. However, the Monte Carlo alum recently celebrated her bachelorette party and shared the pictures on her Instagram account.

A look at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborated on the song I Can’t Get Enough in 2019 before dating. As reported by People, Gomez confirmed that she had been dating Blanco in December 2023 by commenting on pages that were posting about their relationship.

Days later, she posted an Instagram story showing a picture of a diamond ring sporting the letter "B." Gomez then made her relationship more public by posting pictures with Blanco on her Instagram handle. Since then, the two had been spotted together at many events.

In May 2024, Blanco talked about his relationship on The Howard Stern Show. He expressed his feelings for the Another Cinderella Story star when the host asked about his proposal plans.

"When I look at her, I do say I'm always just like, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this,'" Benny Blanco said.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024. Months later, the couple released an album in collaboration titled I Said I Love You First. The 15-track album was released on March 21 this year.

Selena Gomez will soon be seen on season 5 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. The new season will drop on September 9 alongside a companion podcast.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More
Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
