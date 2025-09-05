Selena Gomez, Keegan Michael Key & others to feature in Only Murders in the Building companion podcast: Details explored

The new season of Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short, is set to drop on September 9. The comedy series, based on podcasting, is now getting its own companion podcast. Hulu released the trailer for the Only Murders in the Building podcast on September 4.

The first podcast episode will also premiere on September 9 and will dissect each episode of Only Murders in the Building's new season. The companion podcast will be hosted by Michael Cyril Creighton, who will discuss the backstage stories with the cast members. The trailer released on Hulu's YouTube channel described the companion podcast in the following words:

"A witty and revealing video and audio podcast hosted by Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard) that takes fans behind the scenes of Only Murders in the Building season five—unpacking each episode with the cast and crew through never-before-heard stories, hidden details, and playful on-set moments that celebrate the mystery, comedy, and charm of the Arconia."

Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ @OnlyMurdersHulu Let's talk murder. 🎙️ The Only Murders Official Podcast is here, hosted by Michael Cyril Creighton. Every week, Michael will take fans behind the scenes of Only Murders in the Building Season 5—unpacking each episode with the cast and crew through never-before-heard stories,

The video trailer of the podcast features Selena Gomez along with Steve Martin and Martin Short, introducing the upcoming podcast. It also featured Keegan-Michael Key, who joined Only Murders in the Building in its fifth season. A September 4 report by Variety confirmed the arrival of these cast members in the podcast.

The companion podcast will be released alongside the new season and will be available on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

Disney Entertainment Television begins podcast journey with Only Murders in the Building

According to Variety's exclusive, Disney Entertainment Television has bigger plans in the podcast space, with fans soon able to watch chat series based on shows like Only Murders, Dancing With the Stars, Paradise, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, among others.

The production company has begun developing its podcast slate, starting with the Only Murders in the Building podcast. The report noted that, in addition to Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, other guests will include John Hoffman, Christoph Waltz, Jane Lynch, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Variety's report quoted the statement of the Direct-to-Consumer and Disney Entertainment Television Marketing president, Shannon Ryan, who described the future podcast plans of the label.

“We built this slate of companion video podcasts to give our fans even more ways to connect more deeply with the shows they love. These are like a backstage pass for their favorite series, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to expand their viewing experience, go behind the scenes with our creators and casts," Ryan said.

Ryan added that Disney Entertainment TV's marketing team has been working in tandem with the shows' producers to offer companion chat shows.

“There have been a lot of conversations about what our fans might want to hear about the most and how we can celebrate and unpack these shows in the most clever, fun and unique way possible," Ryan stated.

Shannon Ryan stated that the shows on the initial podcast slate were picked intentionally, focusing on "hit series with rabid fanbases." The motive behind entering the podcast space was explained by Ryan as:

"Our strategy is to meet our fans where they are, and one of the great things is that these podcasts can do a bit of double duty for us."

The new season of Only Murders in the Building is coming out this Tuesday and will be available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

