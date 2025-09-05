"NOT on the same page": Perez Hilton reacts after reports claim Sydney Sweeney "considers herself single" despite Scooter Braun dating rumors

American actress Sydney Sweeney recently made it to the headlines for her alleged romance with businessman, investor, and record executive Scooter Braun. According to TMZ, the 27-year-old is said to be exploring a “casual” romance with the 44-year-old. A source close to TMZ claims that the two have been “on multiple dates.”While several reports allege that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are casually dating, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared his reaction to the Daily Mail’s Wednesday report, which claimed that the two are not “exclusive.” On September 3, 2025, a source close to the Anyone But You actress told the Daily Mail that Sweeney and Braun will not be making their relationship exclusive anytime soon.“Now that this is out, it is not going to help Scooter gain any points with her because she considers herself single and Scooter is not her boyfriend,” the source claimed.In his September 4 blog, Perez Hilton opined his thoughts on the status of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s dating rumors.“Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are NOT on the same page… Which doesn’t bode well for their future,” Perez Hilton quipped.The 47-year-old media personality further noted that if the source is to be believed, Braun would want his casual romance with the actress to go public. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail also suggests that the record executive, who has previously managed Canadian singer Justin Bieber, is still active on high-profile dating app Raya.Perez Hilton details the rumored romance of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter BraunIn his blog, Perez Hilton further discussed the Daily Mail’s report, which claimed that Scooter Braun indeed wants “something more and something official” with Sydney Sweeney. The actress, on the other hand, is allegedly “very carefree” no matter how much she enjoys the businessman’s company.Per the Daily Mail, an insider has spilled that friends of the actress think:“She’s not a trophy for him, she’s not going to stay home and make dinner.”Perez also shed some light on the age gap between Sweeney and Braun. The media personality mentioned that the Euphoria actress was previously in a relationship with Jonathan Davino, who is 15 years her senior.Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino (Image via Getty)While the actress ended her engagement with Davino earlier this year, a 17-year age gap with Braun would reportedly not “be a problem,” a second source told the Daily Mail.“When they got together, you wouldn’t even notice the age difference; she was quite young and she looked quite young, but when you talked to her and saw her intelligence and maturity, she felt older,” the second source alleged.The blogger opined on the status of Sweeney and Braun’s rumored romance.“What would be a problem? She’s still very much busy being a movie star… She’s a busy woman!... As for anything “serious” coming out of it? Don’t hold your breath,” Hilton said.Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, dating rumors between Sweeney and Braun started to go around in June this year. The two were reportedly pictured together while attending the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy.For the unversed, in 2022, Sweeney got engaged to Davino, a businessman from Chicago. However, reportedly, she called off their wedding in March 2025. On the other hand, Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen. They split in 2021 and share three children.