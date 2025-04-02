"It felt like the statue was locked on to me"- Jay Anderson recounts entering a mysterious "trance" state while visiting the Egyptian Goddess Sekhmet

Podcaster Jay Anderson recounted entering a mysterious “trance” state while visiting the Egyptian goddess Sekhmet during the April 1, 2025, episode of the Project Unity podcast. On the same day, he shared the video on X, describing it as a first-time experience, unlike anything he had encountered before.

"It felt like the statue was locked on to me. I actually did start to get this very strange inertial feeling of almost being pulled towards it," Anderson added.

During this podcast episode titled Ancient Energetic Statues LOCKED In Karnak Temple & The Vatican?!, Anderson admitted that before this experience, he was skeptical of people's claims about feeling “energies” at sacred sites.

"I’m actually usually a bit of an eye roller with people who are like, ’Oh my God, I can feel the energy of this place," he said.

However, when his group was granted access to Sekhmet’s chamber, a friend warned him that many people reported unusual sensations in front of this statue. But Anderson wasn’t convinced—until he stepped inside.

"I came around the corner into that very plain… square room with sand on the floor and a beam of light coming down like an Indiana Jones film, illuminating this big statue of Sekhmet," he recalled.

As soon as he raised his camera toward the statue, something inexplicable happened. His "arm just fell down," and his focus narrowed on the statue, creating a tunnel-vision effect. He went into a trance-like state without realizing it.

“My vision kind of narrowed and focused just on the statue, and it was only when my friend was like, ‘Hey dude, we’re leaving now,’ and grabbed me by the shoulder, that I was like, ‘Whoa, hang on a second, I was in a trance," Anderson explained.

Jay Anderson shares mysterious happenings surrounding the Sekhmet statue at Karnak

Queens of the Nile Exhibition At Rijksmuseum van Oudheden - Source: Getty

During the April 1 episode of his podcast, Anderson also stated that he filmed extensively at each historical site in Egypt. However, he experienced some of the most mysterious happenings around the Sekhmet statue at Karnak

The statue of Sekhmet was originally built by Pharaoh Thutmosis III. This hidden sanctuary is believed to carry a mystical energy, with visitors reporting intense sensations while standing before the lion-headed goddess of war and healing.

In the aforementioned podcast episode, Anderson revealed that he was not the only one who went into a trance-like state. Others in his group also reported something eerily similar.

"The people next to me reported the same thing and said, ‘Did you get a feeling like it was locking onto you?'" Anderson explained.

The shared experience left Anderson stunned, giving him "goosebumps" as it was the first time he had ever truly felt the kind of energy many people claim to experience at sacred sites.

Beyond personal sensations, Anderson noted other mysterious happenings. Some photographers encountered anomalies when trying to capture images of the statue.

He also shared unsettling stories, including one where a friend, who had not shown proper respect to the statue, mysteriously developed a sudden nosebleed.

"I could list endless stories—one of my friends went in there and didn’t quite respect that statue and suddenly got a random nosebleed out of nowhere," the podcaster stated.

The mysterious statue of Sekhmet is over 3,400 years old. Visitors wishing to see it can explore the Karnak Temple in Egypt, one of the largest temple complexes in the world.

