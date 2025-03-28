"You lost me at Prime Energy drinks" — Internet reacts as viral Dr Remi Demi Pyramid discovery story leaves users in splits

A TikTok video has gone viral, claiming that a scientist went down to the Khafre Pyramids in Giza to explore the subterranean system discovered in 2022, which recently made headlines. TikTok user @nunchakusdragon made this claim on March 25, 2025, in a one-minute clip captioned:

Ad

“The first scientist finally made it to the chamber underneath the Giza Pyramids and what he found will blow your mind.”

In the video, @nunchakusdragon alleged that the first scientist recently made his way “down to the cylinder shaft all the way to the three chambers at the bottom” and has seemingly reported back, which will not only blow people’s minds but also “change science as we know it forever.”

Ad

“They were gonna send an AI robot down the cylinder shaft but a doctor, one of the archaeologists Dr. Remi Demi said, nope, send me, because there might be some complexities or sequencers that we have to navigate and we need a human to be able to do it,” the TikToker claimed.

@nunchakusdragon further alleged that Dr. Remi Demi was given “plenty of food,” a “camel back,” and “some prime energy drinks” and made his way down the structure, which reportedly took him a week. The TikTok influencer claimed the scientist discovered a precise spiral staircase and seemingly praised ancient Egyptian technology.

Ad

A glimpse of the viral TikTok video. (Image via TikTok)

As per the TikToker, Dr. Demi reportedly found a “pool of deep blue color” where a “bunch of perfectly preserved bodies” were floating in. @nunchakusdragon concluded by saying the scientist seemingly had a “strong desire” to go into the water himself but was “brave enough” to control his urge.

Ad

In the wake of the now-viral and unverified theory, the internet is having diverse reactions. For instance, TikTok user @Spoki_Bones36 commented under @nunchakusdragon’s post.

“You lost me at prime energy drinks,” the user quipped.

A user makes fun of the viral TikTok claim. (Image via TikTok)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar meme-worthy and wild reactions on the platform.

Ad

Netizens react to viral TikTok video. (Image via TikTok)

Internet reacts to viral TikTok video. (Image via TikTok)

Social media users react to viral TikTok clip. (Image via TikTok)

As of now, no evidence of a human being going down the Pyramids of Giza has been reported by a verifiable source.

Ad

A look at the recent findings about the Pyramids of Giza

On March 15, 2025, researchers Corrado Malanga of Italy, Filippo Biondi of Scotland, and Egyptologist Armando Mei issued a press release highlighting their 2022 discovery of underground chambers extending roughly two kilometers beneath the Giza Pyramids site.

Malanga, associated with the University of Pisa, and Biondi, from the University of Strathclyde, claimed to have used an advanced radar technology called Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) tomography to scan the Khafre Pyramid. This non-invasive technology, developed by Biondi, converts radar signals into sound vibrations.

Ad

The scan of the pyramid revealed five vast and intricate, identical underground structures under all three pyramids in Khafre. These structures, spread across five levels, had sloped roofs and were connected by geometric pathways.

Below them, the researchers found eight vertical cylindrical wells, encircled by descending spiral pathways extending 648 meters below the surface. Eventually, they merge into two huge cube-shaped structures measuring 80 meters per side.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the researchers, these formations were man-made and not natural. Further details of this discovery associated with the Khafre Project can be found in a scientific paper published in the journal arXiv.

However, Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass dismissed the claims in a Facebook post earlier this week, calling them “completely wrong” and “fake news.” The former government official claimed they were "false claims regarding the Egyptian pyramids [that] have circulated widely across the world." Dr. Zahi also called the researchers “amateurs.”

Ad

He further called the findings "nothing but fabrications propagated by individuals with no expertise in ancient Egyptian civilization or the history of the pyramids," adding there was "no scientific basis/evidence" to back their claims.

"The base of the Pyramid of Khafre was carved directly from the bedrock to a height of approximately 8 meters. According to extensive scientific studies and research conducted in recent years, there are no columns beneath this base," Hawass claimed.

Ad

"In addition, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquity did not give permission to any individuals or institutions to work inside or outside the second pyramid," Zahi noted.

Ad

He concluded by saying that the discovery was an attempt to “undermine the grandeur of ancient Egyptian civilization.” However, it was “futile” and “baseless” and would “ultimately be consigned to the dustbin of history."

Similarly, Lawrence Conyers, a radar expert and archaeology professor at the University of Denver, told Daily Mail that the findings were “outlandish.” He called the scan technology a “fancy proprietary data analysis software,” adding that its reaching thousands of meters underground was a “huge exaggeration.” However, Conyers stated it was conceivable that a subterranean system existed below the Giza Pyramids.

Ad

Meanwhile, the team behind the discovery has defended it. They have claimed their research beneath the ancient Egyptian necropolis hinted at a vast “underground city,” which not only had channels and chambers but also a spiral staircase, five small room-like structures, an underground water system, and the historical Halls of Amenti.

Project spokeswoman Niccole Ciccole told Mail Online:

"We estimate a correlation confidence of 85 to 90 percent with the hypothesis of a helical staircase within the well."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She further added that the structures could be traced back to 3,800 years ago and could be found not only below the Khafre Pyramid but also on the entire Giza Plateau, comprising the Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure pyramids, as well as the Great Sphinx. Niccole told the outlet, “Further validation is recommended through additional tomographic scans and in-situ verification.”

The discovery has sparked theories online, with some speculating that the subterranean system was part of a pre-flood society or a secret power project, previously hinted at by Nikola Tesla and Christopher Dunn. Others have debated its construction history and purpose.

However, Egyptologists, over the years, have claimed that the Pyramids of Giza were built in 2500 BCE using traditional methods such as ramps, golden ratio, and the math Pi. These acted as graves for dead pharaohs. The recent study is yet to be peer-reviewed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback