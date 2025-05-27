"It was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair" - Meghan Markle on her "inky" black hair dye mishap

Meghan Markle shared details about her hair dye mishap during the Pandemic, in the April 22 episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan podcast. The episode had businesswoman and hair colorist Kadi Lee as the guest.

Ad

While sharing how the two met through Markle's hairstylist, Serge Normant, the Duchess of Sussex stated that she kept buying boxed hair dye during the Pandemic. However, her hair turned deep, inky black and appeared "Elvira-esque", according to her. Then Serge introduced her to Kadi Lee, who fixed her hair.

"Because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye. And I thought, 'I'm gonna look just like she does on the box.' Instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair, and I texted Serge, and he said, 'You need to see Kadi.' And you came over. I mean, we were masked and all the things. It was such an interesting time, but I remember that day so well," Meghan Markle said.

Ad

Trending

Actress Cassandra Peterson played the horror character Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. She appeared as a guest on WrestleMania 2, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, and Halloween Wars.

On May 24, 2025, Peterson posted a screenshot of an article on Meghan Markle on Instagram and jokingly asked Markle to contact her if she needed beauty advice.

"Hey princess, if you ever need beauty advice from a queen just let me know," the actress wrote in the caption.

Ad

Ad

Meghan Markle shared that she faced difficulty wearing stilettos during her late pregnancy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Morocco - (Image via Getty)

Meghan Markle interviewed Spanx founder, Sara Blakely, in the May 27 episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. While talking about Blakely's decision to enter the stilettos market with her new brand Sneex, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about her experience with high heels. The 43-year-old revealed that during her two pregnancies, she gained 65 pounds and had difficulty walking in high heels.

Ad

"I gained 65 pounds with both pregnancies, and you're in these five-inch pointy-toed stilettos. You have the most enormous bump, and your tiny little ankles are bracing themselves in these high heels, but all of my weight was in the front, so you're just going, how on earth am I not just tipping, you know, faceplanting," Meghan Markle said.

Ad

Meghan shared that she was holding onto her husband the whole time she was wearing them, hoping he wouldn't let her fall.

"I was clinging very closely to my husband; I was like, please don't let me fall," Markle said.

Sara Blakely launched her brand Sneex in August 2024. In a press release, she stated that she aimed to combine stilettos with sneakers to create a shoe that combines the look of a heel with the comfort of a sneaker.

Ad

"Consumers are dressing much more casually now. While sneakers have been embraced as an option, there are many times I put on clothes and still want the height and look of a heel with the vibe of a sneaker. There was an opportunity there," Blakely stated.

Ad

Meghan Markle's podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, is available for streaming on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More