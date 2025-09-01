"It’s not rocket science!": Perez Hilton reacts after Snoop Dogg claims he was "caught off guard" following backlash over Lightyear LGBTQ comment

On August 31, podcaster Perez Hilton reacted after Snoop Dogg addressed the controversy surrounding his past comments on Lightyear's LGBTQ representation. Snoop addressed the issue in the comment section of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post, saying:

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

Snoop Dogg's comments (image via Instagram/hollywoodunlocked)

Perez Hilton wrote about the incident in his blog, alleging it is not "that hard" to explain homosexuality to children.

"We really still don’t think it’s that hard to explain that some girls like girls! It’s not rocket science!" he commented.

Snoop's comments came after he recalled the experience of taking his grandson to watch the 2022 film, Lightyear. In the film, a female character is involved in a same-sex marriage and has children with her wife.

The rapper recounted his grandson's reaction to the scene, saying:

“Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like, ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.' I didn’t come here for this s-t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

Snoop Dogg continued:

“So it’s like, f—k me, I’m scared to go to the movies now. Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of s—t that I don’t have an answer for. It threw me for a loop. We have to show that at this age? Like, they’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

His remarks sparked massive controversy online, and the Doddy Dogg rapper was subjected to severe backlash.

Perez Hilton also addressed the incident in a previous blog (dated August 28, 2025), slamming Snoop Dogg for his comments.

"What is so complicated about telling a child that some girls like girls? Seems pretty simple to us! You know what’s complicated? Making a TV show! Like they’re doing over that at NBC on The Voice… where Snoop has been a coach for two seasons now...Was it really worth it, Snoop?? Possibly fumbling a lucrative bag just to be able to spew out some outdated views on a podcast?" he wrote.

The celebrity podcaster also lavished praise on The Voice for reportedly considering strong steps against Snoop Dogg for his allegedly homophobic comments.

"Good! We’re glad to hear they’re taking such a firm stance! It’s not often enough we see this kind of support for the LGBTQIA+ community these days…," opined Hilton.

Lightyear writer addressed LGBTQ controversy following Snoop Dogg's remarks

"Lightyear" UK Premiere - VIP Arrivals - Source: Getty

Snoop Dogg's comments about Lightyear's homosexual trope sparked a wave of backlash on social media. Among the critics was the film's writer, Lauren Gunderson. She addressed the controversy via a Threads post on August 27.

For the unversed, the movie features a scene in which a character called Alisha is revealed to be queer. She is portrayed to be in a relationship with another woman, and the two also share an on-screen kiss.

This has resulted in Lightyear getting banned in several countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In her thread, Gunderson highlighted the nuances and the backstory behind the subplot, writing:

“As we wrote early versions of what became LIGHTYEAR, a key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write ‘she’ instead of ‘he'. As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have. Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it.”

The playwright and screenwriter continued:

“I had very little to do with the final script. But I was proud to see a happy queer couple (even for a few seconds) onscreen. I know they got a lot of s—t for this inclusion, but stuff like this matters because beautiful love like this exists.”

Despite the controversy, Lightyear clocked a massive $118 million in domestic revenue and $108 million in international earnings. This has skyrocketed the total box-office collection to over $226 million.

