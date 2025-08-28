"Was it really worth it?": Perez Hilton slams Snoop Dogg after "homophobic rant" reportedly raises questions about his future on The Voice

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has criticized Snoop Dogg after his comments on LGBTQ+ representation in a film sparked backlash, potentially endangering his coaching role on The Voice. The controversy developed from Snoop Dogg's appearance on the It's Giving podcast, during which he stated that he was uncomfortable with a gay relationship in Disney's Lightyear.

During his appearance on the podcast on August 20, 2025, Snoop discussed taking his grandson to see the film in 2022 and was shocked by the montage aspect that showcased a clip about a lesbian couple raising a child together. He said his grandson kept questioning him about how two women have a baby, saying,

“It f***ed me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of sh*t that I don’t have an answer for. It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Perez Hilton wrote an article titled "Inside The Voice Crisis Talks After Snoop Dogg's Homophobic Rant! Is He OUT?!" on his blog on August 27 and noted that an insider has said that the production of The Voice, which is trying to be a family-friendly, "apolitical," "inclusive" show, does not endorse the comments.

Hilton wrote,

"What is so complicated about telling a child that some girls like girls? Seems pretty simple to us! You know what’s complicated? Making a TV show! Like they’re doing over that at NBC on The Voice… where Snoop has been a coach for two seasons now...Was it really worth it, Snoop?? Possibly fumbling a lucrative bag just to be able to spew out some outdated views on a podcast?"

The Voice reportedly considers Snoop Dogg a "liability" after divisive comments

NBC executives are in "crisis mode" about Snoop Dogg's comments, according to reporting from The US Sun, as noted by Perez Hilton.

The source said that the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper was reminded that he worked for a show that stands for inclusivity and that such comments "create a divisive environment." The insider went on to say, "He's a liability for network TV," and suggested these comments are "exactly why Snoop Dogg is already on the outs with the show."

Hilton also expressed his contentment at The Voice for allegedly taking action against Snoop's comments. He wrote,

"Good! We’re glad to hear they’re taking such a firm stance! It’s not often enough we see this kind of support for the LGBTQIA+ community these days…"

Snoop has not publicly addressed the backlash related to his comments.

