"It was something that made your eyebrow raise" — Xzibit speaks on Drake talking to minors while defending Kendrick rap battle 

Rapper Xzibit and Bill Maher discussed Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap feud on the Club Random Podcast, released on March 3. Xzibit praised Drake for dominating the charts for nearly a decade and recognized his impact on the music industry.

Ad

Bill Maher voiced that Drake changed some elements of rap and made it a little "emo". Xzibit resonated with the podcast host, adding the rapper made music for women and gained a "young" and "energized" fan base over the years.

Referring to the now-famous bar from Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, Bill asked Xzibit if Drake was a "certified lover boy". The 50-year-old laughed and said:

"I have no idea about what he’s doing with his boy."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bill Maher argued he never heard or saw any evidence of Drake's alleged p*dophilia as there have been no lawsuits or court records about the same. Regardless, Bill didn't dismiss its possibility, especially since Drake was a part of the music industry.

Xzibit responded to Bill's doubts by referring to Drake's alleged past encounter with a 14-year-old girl on stage, calling it "suspect". As Bill asked the Don't Approach Me rapper to shed light on the alleged conversation between the two, Xzibit said he didn't remember the exact exchange, but:

Ad

"It was something that made your eyebrows raise."

Xzibit also cited Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's friendship and the One Dance rapper giving her relationship advice, which came under public scrutiny, especially after the rap feud.

Xzibit defends Kendrick Lamar labeling Drake a 'p*dophile' during their rap beef

Xzibit compared Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap battle to the Biblical story of David and Goliath. He opined that people hyped this feud to such an extent it was between a rapper from Compton and a significantly more accomplished Drake. Xzibit stressed Lamar was not as big as Drake despite being successful.

Ad

However, Bill Maher argued K Dot could hardly be likened to the Biblical David. He later questioned the ethics of Lamar putting a serious label as 'p*dophile' on Drake. He asked:

"You kind of have to really know for sure, don't you?"

Ad

Xzibit defended Lamar, explaining it wasn't that serious since it was only a rap battle and not a "testimony or deposition". He said in rap beef, one can drag their rivals' parents, lovers, siblings, grandparents, and anything personal as "it's all game".

Xzibit suggested Kendrick Lamar did not call Drake a 'p*dophile' in all its seriousness, but only as a means to get back at him for his previous rap jabs. The 50-year-old explained:

Ad

"When you're in a rap battle, you know, the option is to, you know either bow out gracefully or to come back with something harder."

As Xzibit dismissed K Dot's accusation as a "joke", Bill remarked, "that's quite a joke".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback