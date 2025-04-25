Journalist Kjersti Flaa claims Khloe Kardashian "looks like a completely different person" in a behind-the-scenes clip of a photoshoot

In an April 25, 2025, episode of the Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa podcast, entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa discussed Khloe Kardashian’s dramatically altered appearance in a recent photoshoot. Referencing an April 24 article by the Daily Mail on the same topic, Flaa compared side-by-side images of Khloe Kardashian—one shot in real-time and another edited—in her video.

“This is from the reality show …what Khloe Kardashian really looks like and this is the final version. It looks like a complete different person,” Flaa remarked.

As reported by the Daily Mail on April 24, 2025, the edited images were a part of her shoot for Kardashian's Hulu reality show. After the episode featuring the photoshoot aired, viewers saw the “behind the scenes” process, including the raw camera-captured images of Khloe. However, the finished image displayed on the show showed an image in which Khloe looked very different.

In her podcast video, Flaa criticized the culture of extreme photo editing.

"I mean this is old news that people are doing this to their images and photoshopping it so much that you can’t see who the person is. But I don’t get it, why would you be proud to show off a different version of yourself," she stated.

She further explained how “everyone can look” perfect with the “right app,” but doing so takes away the genuineness of a person, creating the idea that everything is manufactured and fake.

"There’s always apps for everything today and you can look like a completely different person but it just gives you no credibility," she said.

Flaa concluded that this trend of editing oneself to perfection was particularly concerning when celebrities were "trying to sell" their "stuff" to their audience and loyal fan base.

Kjersti Flaa discusses Khloe Kardashian’s fashion brand, alleges most of her followers are bots

Khloe Kardashian Good American Launch Event - Source: Getty

During the aforementioned podcast episode, journalist Kjersti Flaa discussed an interesting detail about the Kardashian empire—specifically Khloe Kardashian’s fashion label, Good American. Flaa referenced an April 2, 2025, article by Radar Online, which revealed that many of the Kardashian family’s social media followers might not be real.

"They did a really deep dive into their social media accounts and their brands to find out how many of their fans are real and how many are bots,” Flaa explained.

She further added that the investigation found that not only the Kardashians’ personal accounts but also the official pages of their brands were filled with fake followers.

One of the primary examples she discussed was Khloe Kardashian’s brand, Good American. Founded in 2016 by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, Good American began as an inclusive denim label and has since expanded into swimwear, womenswear, and more. This brand was known for its size-inclusive approach and claimed on its website to be:

"The first fully inclusive fashion brand that celebrates all dimensions of female power."

Despite the brand’s progressive messaging and commercial success, Radar Online reported that roughly 30 percent of its Instagram followers were fake—amounting to over 740,000 bot accounts out of more than two million followers.

In her video, Flaa said the data was “shocking,” yet not entirely surprising.

"For a long time, the headlines were always about the Kardashians and what they did and what they posted on social media. And I don’t really feel like I see that anymore," she remarked.

At present, Khloe Kardashian is involved in several ventures, including a new Hulu reality show focused on her Calabasas community and a podcast titled Khloé in Wonder Land.

