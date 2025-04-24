"That doesn’t look like the same person": Fans react to photo edits from Khloé Kardashian's podcast shoot

Fans are once again calling out Khloé Kardashian for allegedly editing her appearance—this time for the cover photo of her new podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. The issue surfaced after the Thursday, April 24 episode of The Kardashians aired on Hulu and showed behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot.

While viewers praised Kardashian's natural look in the unedited clips, many were stunned by the drastic differences in the final photo that was later revealed on the show.

Reddit users and social media fans quickly pointed out significant changes, including a tanner complexion, a noticeably slimmer jawline, smoother skin, darker brows, and thinner arms, sparking another round of debate over the Kardashian family's frequent use of photo editing.

"Khloe is a beautiful woman but holy sh*t they really promote unrealistic beauty standards. That doesn't look like the same person," one Reddit user commented.

Fans react to photo edits from Khloé Kardashian's podcast shoot (image via @u/roundfood4everymood/Reddit)

"At this point I kind of assume that any published shot I see of a celebrity is edited into oblivion and they likely look 30-50 pounds heavier IRL," another user wrote.

"I mean i'm not shocked. but it IS shocking to see the difference honestly," a user remarked.

Fans on Reddit expressed shock over the drastic editing, comparing Khloé Kardashian's altered look to other celebrities and questioning if she was trying to resemble her sister Kendall, with many agreeing she looked better in the unedited photo.

"She reminds me of Lisa Marie Presley," a reddit user noted.

"She looks better in the first picture imo," another user remarked.

"I thought that was Kendall for a second. Why so much photoshop??? Is she trying to look like Kendall? Now I feel like she is," a user wrote.

Khloé Kardashian's history of photo edits resurfaces as she expands her media presence

This is not the first time Khloé Kardashian has been accused of heavily editing her photos. In October 2022, she deleted an Instagram picture after fans noticed a seemingly altered waistline. In 2024, she faced backlash for smoothing her face in a selfie with a longtime family friend, and in the same year, she defended the way her legs looked in another controversial post, as stated by Page Six.

One of the more bizarre accusations came in early 2024 when fans suggested she even Facetuned her cat to look more doll-like in a photo. Back in 2016, as reported by Ok Magazine, Khloé Kardashian addressed photo editing candidly during an interview with People, saying:

"Of course I believe in airbrushing apps, I just think airbrushing apps, like who doesn’t want to airbrush a thing here or there. I love FaceTune, that one's great. I don't really know of many more, but a filter, that's like airbrushing. Who doesn't love a good filter? Sometimes you're having a bad day."

Despite the criticism, Khloé Kardashian continues to expand her brand. In addition to her podcast, she recently announced a new Hulu reality show in development titled Calabasas Behind the Gates. The upcoming series will spotlight friends and neighbors within the Kardashian family's gated Calabasas community. It does not have an official release date yet, as reported by People.

Speaking at Hulu's Get Real House panel on April 22, she described the project as "very exciting, very new, very excellent." Meanwhile, The Kardashians continues airing on Hulu, and Khloé has expressed hope that her brother, Rob Kardashian, may return to the series.

