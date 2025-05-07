"Many women find that to be less intimate" — Glennon Doyle recalls what her therapist asked her to do to save her marriage

Well-known author Glennon Doyle recently opened up about her personal life, addressing her marriage to Abby Wambach, while the duo appeared for an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast on May 7, 2025.

During the conversation, Doyle recalled the time she went to see a therapist after falling in love with Wambach. Doyle was married to Craig Melton at the time and recalled facing intimacy issues. To that, Doyle's therapist reportedly suggested an alternate option.

"Have you considered just giving blowjobs? Because many women find that to be less intimate," the queer activist said her therapist told her.

Glennon Doyle went on to explain her reaction to the suggestion.

"That was the moment I was like, as God as my witness, I will never give a blowjob. I don't know much, but I freaking know that much. And so it was something about that woman looking at me and saying, 'Squash this. It's not real. Just give blowjobs the rest of your life.' Where I was like 'Oh no, thank you,'" she said.

Notably, Glennon Doyle told her therapist that she was unable to get intimate with her husband and that Wambach was supporting her a lot at the time.

"I sat down with my therapist and told her the whole thing. I said, 'I think I'm in love with this woman. She had been with me through the marriage.' I said, 'I cannot... I cannot have s*x with my husband again.' Something about my body, like we hadn't even been in the same room together besides that, but I just couldn't do it," she stated.

In addition, the couple referred to the time when they connected via email and slowly developed romantic feelings. Abby Wambach said that when she and Glennon Doyle began texting and speaking to each other over the phone, they realized that they were forming a connection and there were "real feelings happening."

Abby Wambach speaks about the problems that emerged in her relationship with Glennon Doyle

During the duo's interview on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, they addressed certain aspects of their relationship that had remained unknown to the general public.

Abby Wambach said during the interview that the "intimacy connection" was that one particular thing that made her bond with Glennon Doyle stronger. The retired soccer player and coach stated that she and Doyle have been through many ups and downs in the ten years of their relationship.

"We've gone through ups and downs of feeling really connected and so in line and so on the same page. And then, you know, stuff happens, people die, diagnoses happen, and it forces you, kind of, away from like this homeostasis line, in a way," she said.

Wambach mentioned that what mattered in the end was balancing intimacy. She further stated that it was common in any relationship where two people were closely attracted to each other at the beginning, before eventually entering a "sense of loving, of complete partnership and intimacy" at one point.

Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach's love story began in 2016 when they first met at an event for the launch of the former's book, Love Warrior, as per People magazine. The outlet also stated that the pair got engaged and exchanged vows a year later in a wedding ceremony attended by their family members and close friends.

