"No words. No words."— Perez Hilton speechless as Texas toddler dies after being left in hot car by mother for nine hours

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was devastated after learning that a 9-year-old girl in Texas died after nearly 8 hours trapped inside a hot car. The incident, which happened on July 1, 2025, in Galena Park, has sparked outrage nationwide, with Hilton among many people speaking out in shock.

Ad

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the child’s mother, a 36-year-old employee at a manufacturing plant, reportedly left her daughter alone in a white Toyota Camry while working her 6 am to 2 pm shift. The mother returned to find the child unresponsive, after which she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Perez Hilton took to X to express his distress. He wrote,

"No words. No words."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Perez Hilton's comments explored

Perez Hilton also took to his blog to report on the incident. With temperatures in the region reaching up to 97°F (36°C), the inside of the parked car would have become a deadly environment.

Hilton reported that although the mother had cracked open the windows and left water for the child, law enforcement officials said these precautions were not enough. First responders took the unresponsive girl to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ad

Police said the vehicle was backed into a parking spot with a sun visor on the windshield that might have blocked the child's view. During a press conference, Sheriff Gonzales stated,

“I’m extremely upset and disappointed that a 9-year-old, beautiful little girl has lost her life by no fault of her own. There’s never an excuse to leave a child unattended. … Any amount of time can be very dangerous and even fatal for a small child.”

Ad

The mother was briefly taken into custody but was released as the investigation continued and awaited the results of the autopsy. Sheriff Gonzalez emphasized that specific financial challenges might explain her situation; however, they do not justify the fatal decision.

“We can be sympathetic to the fact that there’s hardship, you know, it’s not lost on me that there’s people going through tough times. Maybe she has to make ends meet and keep, you know, food on the table. … [But] the point is the risk of death or harm, there’s just no reconciling that in my mind.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Police are investigating whether the mother monitored her daughter during her shift; however, there are no signs of this so far, according to authorities.

Perez Hilton also used his blog to express his condolences.

"What an awful tragedy. Our hearts go out to that poor little girl," he wrote.

It’s against the law in Texas to leave children unattended in vehicles. However, this incident marks the third hot-car death in Texas within four days.

Perez Hilton's X post highlighted the sense of communal heartbreak over the news, which is at least the 13th hot-car death in the United States this year, according to Kids and Car Safety.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More