"Oh. No!"— Perez Hilton reacts to harrowing lion attack in Australian zoo that resulted in woman losing her arm

Celebrity blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton expressed shock and sympathy after a woman was left critically injured with her arm bitten off in a gruesome lion attack at Darling Downs Zoo in Australia. The incident, which occurred on the morning of July 6, 2025, has drawn widespread attention and concern from animal lovers and zoo visitors alike.

According to News.com.au, the 50-year-old woman, who is said to be zoo owner Stephanie Robinson's sister, was watching zookeepers in the carnivore complex before the zoo opened when a lion pounced on her arm, inflicting life-threatening injuries. Although she was experienced at handling dangerous animals and knew safety procedures, the attack occurred suddenly.

Perez Hilton shared his dismay on X, writing,

"Oh. No!"

Perez Hilton's statements explored

On July 6, 2025, a 50-year-old woman's arm was bitten off by a lion at the Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland, Australia. Perez Hilton also took to his blog to report that the woman was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, where she has undergone surgery and remains in a stable condition.

Hilton also noted that the zoo acknowledged in its statement on Facebook that the woman had lost her arm and that they were working with the relevant authorities to determine how the incident had happened.

"Police and Workplace Health and Safety personnel are investigating this incident and have been onsite all morning. The zoo is working with them to establish how this incident occurred but the full details will not be known until our family member can be interviewed...We are extremely grateful to the QAS, QPS and LifeFlight for their prompt attendance and to all of the people and organisations who have rallied round us with messages of support."

Darlings Downs Zoo also added that the victim had interacted with several animals "many, many times," making this a stand-alone incident. They wrote,

"This is something that she has done many, many times over the past 20 years. She is well versed in safety protocols around potentially dangerous animals...The injured person was not one of our immediate family nor a keeper. The animal involved was not an animal which has recently cubbed. The animal will definitely not be put down or punished in any way."

Perez Hilton expressed his sympathies in his blog, writing,

"What a terrible situation. Our hearts go out to that poor woman, as well as those who had to deal with the aftermath. Ugh."

The Darling Downs Zoo will reopen to the public on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

