"One of them will slide right into place": Jack Harlow highlights the importance of "first lines" in his songwriting process

American rapper and singer Jack Harlow recently joined Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast, where he talked about his songwriting process, his new single, and what fans should expect next. In the April 4 episode, Jack Harlow further highlighted the importance of "first lines" in his songwriting process.

“If I love a beat, I put it on and I start running through the first lines and saying different first lines on the beat, and one of them will slide right into place... And then my song starts. It's not always what it is but for me that is what has happened to me so many times,” Jack Harlow said, explaining the same.

He added:

"If you notice a lot of my songs, I put an emphasis on the first line. Like I really care about the first thing you hear being like 'Okay here we go.'"

Jack Harlow talked about childhood and the process of songwriting in the recent podcast

During the same Call Her Daddy podcast, Jack Harlow further discussed his songwriting process. He went on to say:

"And like Tyler here, for me the ones that hate me the most look just like me, like that was something I just had been wanting to say, and you're just waiting for a beat to place it."

He further added:

"Then you have the occasion like on Love and on Me Vanilla Baby... I heard the beat and he was talking about 'I don't like no whips and chains,' and I was like, 'Okay I get the subject matter.'"

Sharing more about it, he said:

"The first thing I thought of was like 'I am a vanilla baby,' and you just mumble something out and you're like, 'Okay I'm in a groove let me lay this down.'"

Jack Harlow further explained that sometimes the music maker just have to get a vibe from the beat. He then talked about how songwriters come to love the random lines they write, adding that they eventually end up loving how they create the whole thing.

He then said that he makes an effort to write the words down before entering the booth. Additionally, he revealed that many of his songs are one takes because they were practiced before.

Further talking about how long it usually takes him to record a song, he said that it depends on the song. He also said that most good songs do not take long because he goes inside the booth with a clear mind.

Meanwhile, during the podcast interview, Jack Harlow discussed his childhood in Louisville. He further talked about why his hometown was so important to him. He also talked about his teenage years, recalling how he relied on girls to pass exams, and how the Harry Potter books made him excited.

Harlow then clarified what he thought “vanilla s*x” was and even gave some insight into what he personally likes in the bedroom.

Meanwhile, one can listen to all the episodes of Call Her Daddy podcast on Youtube and Spotify.

