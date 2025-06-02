Perez Hilton claims NFL legend Tom Brady fired Justin Baldoni's former publicist Stephanie Jones named in Blake Lively lawsuit

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton recently discussed the whereabouts of Stephanie Jones, Justin Baldoni’s former publicist. Jones, who was named in Blake Lively’s lawsuit, has also served as a publicist for NFL legend Tom Brady.

In the latest episode of his podcast, released on June 1, 2025, Hilton claimed:

"Tom Brady fired Stephanie Jones"

Stephanie Jones, founder and CEO of Jonesworks, has built an impressive clientele over the years, including Tom Brady, Jeff Bezos, Dwayne Johnson, Venus Williams, etc. However, her alleged involvement in the ongoing legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reportedly prompted Tom Brady to fire her.

In the same podcast episode, Hilton stated that Stephanie Jones had been "threatening to sue" certain online creators and had issued "cease and desist letters" to those suggesting she was no longer working with Brady. He claimed Jones was trying to control the narrative and maintain her professional image amidst growing scrutiny.

"Stephanie Jones wants it known that she still is the publicist for Tom Brady…for now," Hilton added.

He went on to say that he had "impeccable authority" on "what's really going on," stating that Jones was "telling the truth-ish." According to Hilton, while Tom Brady had terminated Jones’ services, she technically remained under contract and would continue her duties until the completion of her agreement and the collection of her final paychecks.

"She currently…is Tom Brady's publicist, but the NFL great gave her notice and is just finishing out his contract with her. When that's done, he's done and out…So, legally, Stephanie Jones is Tom Brady's publicist, but not for much longer, my sources tell me exclusively and accurately," Hilton remarked.

How is Stephanie Jones related to the ongoing legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

From L to R, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Image via Getty Images

As reported by Variety on March 21, 2025, former publicist Stephanie Jones became entangled in the legal dispute between actor-director Justin Baldoni and actress Blake Lively when Baldoni filed a lawsuit accusing Jones of “maliciously” sharing text messages that allegedly ignited the very public legal clash with Lively.

Jones had previously represented Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, during the summer of 2024, a period marked by growing media speculation about a falling out between Baldoni and Lively. At the time, Jennifer Abel—Jones’s partner at their firm, Jonesworks PR—had been managing the Baldoni account.

Rumors of a rift grew stronger after Lively and several cast members of It Ends With Us unfollowed Justin Baldoni on Instagram. These suspicions were later fueled by the publication of messages found in a work-issued cellphone belonging to Abel, which featured prominently in a New York Times 'expose' published in December 2024.

Blake Lively later filed a lawsuit accusing Justin Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the sets of It Ends with Us and allegedly running a smear campaign against her. The text messages became central to Lively's defamation and sexual harassment case.

In retaliation, Baldoni filed a lawsuit claiming that Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and Stephanie Jones' PR team were allegedly working together to publicly defame him. As per Variety, Stephanie Jones’ lawsuit marked the sixth lawsuit tied to the It Ends With Us production, as revealed in a New York federal court filing in late March 2025.

Justin Baldoni's legal team claimed that Jones was at the center of the chaos.

"It is undeniable that Stephanie Jones initiated this catastrophic sequence of events by violating the most basic of privacy rights, as well as any remaining trust her clients held," Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Variety.

The suit further alleged that immediately after her dismissal by Wayfarer Studios, Jones took a phone belonging to her partner, Jennifer Abel, and shared sensitive communications with Lively’s longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane.

"No stranger to stirring up crisis scenarios for departing clients, Ms. Jones maliciously turned over communications from the phone she wrongfully took from her own partner to her cohort, [Lively’s personal publicist] Leslie Sloane, immediately after Jones was terminated for cause by Wayfarer due to her own wrongful behavior," Freedman added.

On April 11, 2025, The Daily Mail reported that Jones denied leaking the messages to Lively. In her response to the lawsuit, she rejected accusations of disclosing confidential information and stated that she only provided the texts in response to a legally binding subpoena.

As of now, there has been no other official confirmation from major media outlets or Tom Brady's representatives regarding Hilton's claim that Brady fired Stephanie Jones as his publicist.

Meanwhile, the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit is in the pretrial stage and scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026.

