Perez Hilton reviews Benson Boone’s new album, calls it “disappointing” but admits he “enjoyed it”

After the success of his 2024 debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, Benson Boone released his sophomore album on June 20. Boone's latest 10-track album, American Heart, is receiving mixed responses from the critics. Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has now commented on Benson Boone's new project.

In a June 20 YouTube video titled "Benson Boone’s New Album Disappoints, BUT," Hilton said:

"I found Benson Boone's new album disappointing, and I enjoyed it; that makes sense. Let me explain: it was disappointing because, in my opinion, the album is full of mostly B+ songs, maybe a couple of A minuses, but I wanted more. He is so talented; I wanted him to have a bunch of A+es or at least some solid A's, but it's okay, I'll take B+es, I enjoyed the album; it's a good album."

Hilton went on to say that although the new album is not "groundbreaking" or one of the "best albums" of the year, he enjoyed Boone's work. Hilton further praised the singer's hard work and his singing capabilities. Hilton appreciated the efforts Boone is putting into the promotion of the album in awards shows and on social media.

While mentioning that many people don't like Boone's social media, he said it doesn't matter, as the singer is already doing a sold-out tour. He further pointed out that people compare Benson Boone with Harry Styles.

"I get a lot of people view him like, you know, a Harry Styles cheap imitation but that sounds good to me and he is much younger than Harry; he's just 22 years old. He is still figuring himself out and figuring his sound out and he's got a lot of road ahead of him. I think his future is long and bright," Hilton said.

More about Benson Boone's new album, American Heart

Benson Boone rose to fame from viral TikTok influencer to a renowned pop singer. The Beautiful Things singer has released his second album after his hit debut album last year. Boone's sophomore album packs 10 songs, with a total playing time of around 30 minutes. The tracks included in the album are:

Momma Song

Take Me Home

Mr. Electric Blue

Wanted Man

Young American Heart

I Wanna Be the One You Call

Reminds Me of You

Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else

Man in Me

Mystical Magical

Songs like Mystical Magical, and Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else have made their place in Billboard's Hot 100’s top 30.

Boone, who is known for his stage presence and backflips, recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show. Jimmy asked the singer how he came up with the album's name. Boone replied:

"That's a great question. There's one song on the album called "Young American Heart." And to me, that's, like, the—the inspiration track of the whole album, and it's about me and my best friend. I grew up with this guy."

The Grammy-nominated singer has a full year schedule for the world tour of American Heart. Benson Boone posted the schedule on his Instagram account on May 30, and tickets are available on his official website.

