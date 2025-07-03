"Prince Harry's wedding cost a lot more" — Perez Hilton fires back after Rosie O’Donnell slams Jeff Bezos & "bot wife" over luxurious wedding

Three days after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50 million wedding in Venice, Rosie O’Donnell criticized the lavish event on Instagram, saying it "turned [her] stomach."

In response, Perez Hilton shared a blog on July 3 questioning the backlash, noting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding reportedly cost even more.

"I still don't get all the outrage over this wedding! Prince Harry's wedding cost a lot more than THIS," Hilton captioned the post on X.

In his blog titled Rosie O’Donnell Condemns Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s 'Pathetic' Wedding In Scathing Posts! Hilton referenced Rosie's comments made on her Instagram post, which were accompanied by a picture of Lauren before and after cosmetic treatments.

"It turned my stomach seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it," Rosie wrote.

She further called out American host Oprah Winfrey, who was among the "billionaires" present at the couple's three-day-long celebration.

"Is Oprah friends with Jeff Besos[sic]. Really - how is that possible? He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man."

Calling Lauren Sánchez a "fake fem bot wife," Rosie questioned why Bezos chose her over his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married to from 1993 to 2019.

Reflecting on the comparison between Scott and Sánchez, Hilton remarked,

"Ouch! She’s referring to Jeff’s ex-wife Mackenzie Scott — the one who is giving away the fortune she got in the divorce to charity."

Rosie O’Donnell concluded her post, stating,

"Sold his soul is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling at all his conquests."

"Pathetic" — Rosie O’Donnell reacts to reports of Jeff Bezos spending $50 million on his wife's jewelry

In another Instagram post uploaded on July 1, Rosie O’Donnell shared a picture of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez kissing, overlaid with an X post that compared Bezos allegedly spending $50 million on his wedding and $50 million on his wife's jewelry to the loss of essential benefits like Medicaid and SNAP for ordinary people.

"Jeff Bezos paid $50 million for his wedding and gave his new wife over 50 million in jewellery, while people are losing their Medicaid and SNAP benefits just so he can get a huge tax cut. It's disgusting and just wrong," the X post read.

Reacting to the X post, Rosie O’Donnell captioned her own,

"truth - #pathetic #sad #realfacts."

Rosie isn't the only celebrity criticizing Bezos's wedding. During a speech at her annual party for the Africa Outreach Project on June 28, actress Charlize Theron also took a jab at the Amazon founder's lavish celebration, stating,

"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool."

Rosie O'Donnell fled America and moved to Ireland in January 2025 in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election, for the "best for [herself] and [her] 12-year-old child."

