Did Olivia Munn and Charlize Theron mock Jeff Bezos' wedding? Net worths compared as Zack Peter claims they are in the "same income bracket"

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, last week, according to CNN, wrapped up their three-day-long wedding extravaganza on the evening of Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Arsenale, a former medieval shipyard. While the pair celebrated their nuptials in Venice, Italy, with a star-studded guest list, they also received shade for reportedly spending an estimated $50 million.

After the Amazon founder and the American journalist said “I do,” American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter took to YouTube and slammed celebrities who were dogging the newlywed couple.

This came after American actress Olivia Munn and Charlize Theron called out Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for reportedly spending the staggering amount.

“Charlize Theron is one to talk about Jeff Bezos, you know, spending money.'I'm just like, baby, you're in the same income bracket. I mean, maybe not at the top of that income bracket like Bezos is, but like you're loaded," Peter said.

Peter continued:

"You spend stupid money on stupid s*it all the time, too. Like, I don't understand why all of these, like Olivia Munn. Like what, really, you feel like you have some moral ground to stand on, please.”

Meanwhile, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeff Preston Bezos has a net worth of $244 billion.

Actress Olivia Munn and Charlize Theron have a reported net worth of $15 million and $200 million, respectively.

Zack Peter details the alleged hate from celebrities that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez received for their wedding

Zack Peter, in his YouTube video on June 30, 2025, noted that he celebrates people fighting for “humanitarian” issues, but doesn’t understand why people are so mad at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

“I was kind of shocked by this… Olivia Munn called them gluttonous. Like, why are all these people haters, right? There was Charlize Theron who said that they suck. She said, ‘We might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding.’ She had her charity event that she was hosting,” he said.

According to Page Six, Olivia Munn threw subtle shade at the pair after their extravagant wedding. As per the news outlet, she commented on Mia Farrow’s Instagram post about the billionaire's ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott.

In her post, Farrow praised Mackenzie Scott for her charitable works with Munn commenting, "Truly incredible."

The media personality in the same video also affirmed that he is not defending the 61-year-old for having an extravagant wedding in Venice. Saying that people now live in an “eat the rich” era, Zack Peter added:

“We're in this eat the rich era, and I'm not like defending that, but it's like I just don't get what people are upset about… It's not like you complaining about Jeff Bezos and their wedding is going to change the world. It's not going to be like he's not going to be like. ‘Oh, you're right, I should pay more taxes.’ Like you look dumb cuz you're a rebel without a cause, and you just want to be a rebel.”

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez had a three-day wedding extravaganza. The pair invited a plethora of A-listers to Venice, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Sydney Sweeney, and many more.

The pair’s wedding itinerary kicked off last Thursday night on June 26, 2025, with a lavish welcome dinner at the Madonna dell’Orto Church in Cannaregio. There was also a pyjama-themed bash. The next day, the couple tied the knot in the main ceremony on the San Giorgio Maggiore island.

