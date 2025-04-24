"Really being Cleopatra, queen of denial"- Rainn Wilson slams "left-leaning" media houses for treating Trump and Biden's administrations differently

Actor Rainn Wilson recently called out "left-leaning" media outlets for purportedly treating the Trump and Biden administrations differently. Wilson, best known for his portrayal of Dwight Schrute on The Office, sat down with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle on his podcast Soul Bloom on April 17, 2025.

Wilson stated that left-aligned media outlets seemed to scrutinize President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's administration while turning a blind eye to former President Joe Biden's shortcomings. He said:

"I'm as lefty as they come. But when I see this kind of insight and passion being directed at the current administration, and the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration."

Further adding:

"I’m not talking about you, I’m talking about left-leaning news media organizations were kind of like, ‘La la la la, everything’s fine. Look, the economy is great, la la la, immigration’s not that much of a problem,’ and really being Cleopatra, queen of denial.”

Rainn Wilson and Stephanie Ruhle's conversation on Soul Bloom explored

Rainn Wilson kickstarted the conversation by posing a question to Ruhle. He asked:

"40% of Americans don't trust mainstream media. Why is that? How did we get here?"

Ruhle responded that American citizens were losing their faith in all major institutions such as the media, medicine, and banking.

She also suggested that this was allegedly a calculated plan set in place by the Trump administration in an attempt to get the public to follow X, owned by Elon Musk, to get their news, stating that the news media was "the last line of defense of holding power accountable".

Rainn Wilson at Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 16, 2023 (Image via Getty)

Ruhle referred to this as "a perfect storm", stating,

"President Trump won, and tons of people were shocked or angry or frustrated, and they're tuning out. And at the same time, you have the Elon Musk media machine because they want you to leave traditional media, and they want you to go to X, which is a bastion of misinformation where there is no fact-checking."

She continued:

"So it's a perfect storm of people saying, 'I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I'm tuning out, I'm disconnecting, ' and then you have a force pushing it."

However, Wilson pushed back, commenting that the "insight and passion being directed at the current administration and the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration" seemed unfair to him.

Rainn Wilson's upcoming event

According to The Express Tribune (published April 23), Rainn Wilson is gearing up to host an event titled 'A Live Conversation with Rainn Wilson' in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The event will be held on August 14, 2025, at the DeVos Performance Hall.

The event is said to comprise a special screening of an episode from The Office, before Wilson hits the stage and delivers behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes on how he created the indelible character of Dwight Schrute.

Fans can also try out their best assistant (to the) regional manager impersonation with a Dwight lookalike contest.

On Friday, April 25, tickets for A Live Conversation with Rainn Wilson will go on sale.

