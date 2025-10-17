"Rock world has lost a true original": Perez Hilton mourns demise of 'KISS' Guitarist Ace Frehley weeks after accident at home

Former KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley passed away at the age of 74 in Morristown, New Jersey. On October 16, Frehley's family released a statement and confirmed the demise of musician. Ace Frehley founded the rock band KISS along with Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Gene Simmons in 1973. Frehley was known for his on-stage &quot;Spaceman&quot; persona.On Thursday, TMZ reported that Frehley had been hospitalized and placed on life support with a brain bleed. The injury was caused by his recent fall at his home, which also led to the cancellation of his shows. A few hours after the reports of Frehley's hospitalization came, his death was confirmed by his family.Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton mourned the guitarist's death in his October 16 blog. The blogger referred to Ace Frehley’s death as a major loss for the rock world.&quot;Oh, no. The rock world has lost a true original,&quot; Hilton wrote.Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKKISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Dead At 74 Weeks After Scary Accident At His Home 🔗The blogger discussed Frehley's career and shared the family's statement on his blog.&quot;We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,&quot; the statement read.It continued,&quot;We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAcknowledging the family's grief, the blogger wrote, &quot;Oof. That hits hard.&quot; Perez Hilton noted that on September 25, Frehley took to Instagram to cancel a show in Lancaster, California, after a doctor advised him. Hilton added that at the time, Frehley called the accident &quot;minor.&quot; However, on October 6, the musician canceled his entire 2025 tour.Concluding his blog, Hilton said Frehley was a &quot;rockstar in every sense of the word.&quot;&quot;Irreplaceable rock soldier&quot;- KISS releases a statement on Ace Frehley's deathKISS @kissLINKWe are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique andAce Frehley was among the founding members of KISS. According to ABC News, he left the band in 1982 to pursue his solo career and later rejoined it in 1996. The guitarist later left it again in 2002 following the band's first farewell tour.Following the death of Ace Frehley, the band released a statement on its website as well as on its official Instagram page.&quot;We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of Kiss’ legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world... Rest in Peace, Ace,&quot; the statement read.Gene Simmons @genesimmonsLINKOur hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!Band member Peter Criss issued a separate statement on his website. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons also issued a joint statement.Apart from his association with KISS, Ace Frehley founded his own band, Frehley's Comet. The guitarist also released a few solo records. He released his last studio album, 10,000 Volts, in 2024. Frehley is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and daughter, Monique.Also read: &quot;Tragedy has struck the music world&quot;: Perez Hilton mourns after 23-year-old Ava Ahlander dies in &quot;freak accident&quot; at Utah Music Festival