"Tragedy has struck the music world": Perez Hilton mourns after 23-year-old Ava Ahlander dies in "freak accident" at Utah Music Festival

Perez Hilton mourned after Ava Ahlander died in a "freak accident" at the Utah music festival. Ahlander was only 23 years old.

In the October 16 article on his website, the podcaster reflected on the shocking incident and wrote:

“Tragedy has struck the music world. Ava Ahlander, a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her, tragically passed away following a freak accident at the Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah, over the weekend.”

In his article, Hilton further detailed the sequence of events leading up to Ahlander’s accident.

He noted that the Redwest Country Music Festival was meant to be a “fun" event for Ahlander with "friends, music, and good vibes." However, the music festival was called off due to a sudden thunderstorm. This forced the festival-goers, including Ahlander, to scatter around and "find shelter from the storm."

"But no one could have predicted the horrifying turn of events that would follow," Hilton remarked.

He cited information from the October 13 KSL News report. As per this report, Ava Ahlander went to her car parked near a construction site in the 1055 W. North Temple area. That's when a strong gust of wind made a large wooden plank from nearby scaffolding fly off. This plank hit her with devastating force.

The report also detailed that officers and firefighters responded to a call about an injured person around 5:15 p.m. Ava Ahlander was transported to the hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, but she didn’t survive.

Referring to the news report, Hilton remarked:

“She was severely injured and rushed to the hospital. She had to be revived — and was, for a time — but her family was eventually told that she had no brain activity. She was kept on life support long enough for family members to say goodbye before she passed. She was just 23. OMG.”

What else did Perez Hilton say about Ava Ahlander’s accident?

Perex Hilton (Image via Getty Images)

In the website article mentioned above, Perez Hilton expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Ava Ahlander, as he detailed several factual aspects surrounding the case.

Hilton noted that Ava’s uncle, Bobby Ahlander, spoke to KSL about the profound sense of loss her family is experiencing. He further detailed how the man remembered his niece’s vibrant spirit.

“She just always loved having fun. It was really fun to be around her. Honestly, it’s been excruciating. The grief and the sorrow, and of course, it’s such a big surprise; and it’s just such a huge loss,” Hilton added citing what her uncle had said.

Hilton also detailed that Ava was originally from Utah but had been living in Seattle. As per her uncle's statement, she had returned home to attend the music festival, an event she was excited about in general.

In his article, Hilton expressed disbelief at the tragic turn of events, remarking:

“And obviously, nobody knew such a freak accident would be in store when that day started. Ugh.”

The podcaster went on to highlight what he described as Ava’s “one last act of selflessness.” Following her death, Ava’s family revealed that she was an organ donor via GoFundMe. The GoFundMe campaign has raised $27,958, surpassing its $15,000 goal.

Ava Ahlander's loved ones also shared an emotional message on a GoFundMe page set up to help cover expenses related to her memorial and support for those affected by her loss.

“Ava was a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit touched everyone around her. Even in her passing, Ava continues to give the gift of life to others as an organ donor—a final act of generosity that truly reflects her caring nature and desire to help those in need,” the family wrote.

Ava Ahlander succumbed to her injuries and passed away on Monday, October 13, 2025. She is survived by her parents and five siblings.

