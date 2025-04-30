"She’s like 40 why is she clubbing" — Internet reacts to video of Snooki falling off a couch at a club

On Tuesday, April 29, X page @PopCrave posted a video clip of Snooki in a club, where she can be seen falling off a couch. As visible in the clip, the name of the club appears to be The Scorpion Bar, with Snooki - born Nicole Elizabeth LaValle - sitting on a couch at a party.

As the 37-year-old tried to shift up and sit on the couch's backrest, she slid off, resulting in the fall.

The clip of LaValle's fall has since gone viral, receiving more than 4 million views, 46K likes, and 4K retweets. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"She's like 40 why is she clubbing."

Some netizens were surprised to learn that the Jersey Shore star was "still around."

"Typical Snooki, its like she is still on Jersey Shore," commented an X user.

"Last time i saw her was Wrestlemania 24! She still around !!" added another.

"Still wasn't as funny at that time she got punched," remarked a netizen.

"The world is starting to heal itself," wrote one individual.

Meanwhile, others called the reality star's tumble a "vibe check."

"Snooki’s tumble is the ultimate 2025 vibe check—partying like it’s 2009, but now we’re all spiraling into a recession meme!" replied an X user.

"Saw some old clips of jersey shore, still can't believe Snooki is now a mom!!!" posted a netizen.

"I couldn’t have had a more obvious sign to have a bad girl summer in New Jersey this summer," commented another.

Snooki celebrated her 37th birthday surrounded by family last year

Nicole's viral fall at the club comes months after the media personality celebrated her 37th birthday in November last year. According to People Magazine on November 23, 2024, the It's Happening podcast host kicked off her birthday celebration with wine, expressing disbelief about the age she was turning.

Posting a candid snap of herself enjoying red wine on her Instagram Story, Nicole wrote:

"I can't believe I'm gonna be 37 tomorrow. THIRTY SEVEN. How did I get here? I still feel 25."

At midnight, LaValle shared yet another clip of herself, writing "Cheers to 37." Her castmates from MTV's Jersey Shore joined in on her celebration, sharing nostalgic pictures and heartfelt messages for her on social media.

Deena Cortese shared a picture from their early days on the boardwalk, while Mike Sorrentino posted an old video clip, captioning it "Happy birthday to the OG party queen. Still iconic after all these years!"

LaValle later shared pictures of her birthday celebration in an Instagram post, showcasing her having an intimate dinner with her husband and children.

Nicole's career began with her casting in MTV's Jersey Shore in 2009, after which she also starred in a spin-off show, Snooki & Jwoww, for four seasons (2012-2015). She currently hosts the It's Happening podcast alongside Joey Camasta.

