"Probably waiting to be subpoenaed": Kjersti Flaa reacts to Blake Lively not showing up at her "BFF" Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday party

On Friday, April 25, model Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, with many of her celebrity friends in attendance. However, Another Simple Favour star Blake Lively, and her husband Ryan Reynolds, were notably absent from the party.

YouTuber Kjersti Flaa took to her podcast Flaawsome Talk to express her skepticism about the couple's absence, suggesting that Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper (Hadid's boyfriend) may not have invited them because they are:

"Probably waiting to be subpoenaed."

According to Flaa, since Bradley Cooper was listed in the acknowledgments in the credits of the recent controversial film It Ends With Us, and because Hadid was present at the premiere of the same film, they might be subpoenaed in the soon-to-be court case.

She further speculated that the 30-year-old model does not want to be seen with her friend, Blake Lively, at all, as Lively was present the day before at the TIME100 Gala on April 24, with Ryan Reynolds and her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpine, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Flaa added that it's not as if they don’t want to go out.

Gigi Hadid’s involvement in the legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

On July 22, 2024, Gigi Hadid was present at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, alongside Blake and Ryan, at the Lincoln Center in New York. According to E! News, when asked about the film It Ends with Us, which is the center of the feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Hadid commented:

"Yeah, it's so good. I'll say… I'll be the review. It's amazing.”

Gigi further told E! News:

"It is actually so good, I’m not paid to say it. It's great."

American comedian and the host of the No Filter podcast, Zack Peter, suspected that this could mean that Gigi was invited to a pre-screening of It Ends With Us in Blake’s New York penthouse.

Other than Blake, even Gigi’s recent love interest, Bradley Cooper, has somehow been involved in the feud. Since Blake had given a shoutout to him in the It Ends With Us credit scene.

According to People magazine, Blake and Ryan Reynolds extended special thanks to a diverse group of individuals, including Alan Baumgarten, Shane Reid, Justin Stone, Travis Moore, Natalie Reid, Stephania Dulowski, Tobias Schliessler, George Dewey, Tarryn Fisher, and Corn.

The acknowledgment also featured Taylor Swift, Austin Swift (Swift’s brother), Bradley Cooper, Britney Spears, Aaron Dessner, and Shawn Levy (director of Deadpool & Wolverine).

On February 5, 2025, Justin Baldoni’s lawyer in the legal battle, Bryan Freedman, gave a statement on TMZ’s Two Angry Men podcast, saying:

"Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed.”

Because of this claim, many people alleged that Hadid and Cooper may be subpoenaed for this case.

Who showed up to Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday party

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Bella Hadid attending Gigi Hadid's birthday celebration (All images via Getty)

Though the Gossip Girl alum was absent, there was a long list of celebrities present at Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday party on Friday night. To start, her partner, Bradley Cooper, was right by her side. Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, also joined in for the special occasion, as reported by TMZ.

In addition, Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and father, Mohammed, were also present at her 30th birthday celebration.

The guest list also featured top models Martha Hunt, Anok Yai, Leah McCarthy, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Fashion model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper were first spotted in New York City on October 5, 2024, and have been in a relationship ever since, as reported by ELLE.

