"So jarring": Perez Hilton reacts after Liam Payne's parents reportedly are upset following Kate Cassidy's AI-generated posts featuring late singer

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton shared his reaction to Kate Cassidy posting AI-generated pics with his late boyfriend, Liam Payne. The former One Direction member passed away in October last year. Kate Cassidy had been in a relationship with Payne for two years when he passed away. Cassidy shared many photos on Instagram with the late musician following his death.However, the social media influencer recently shared a few AI-generated images on her Instagram Story depicting Payne embracing her. In an October 13 exclusive, the Daily Mail reported that one of Payne's former colleagues seemingly found the pictures &quot;distasteful.&quot; The source further called the AI-generated pictures &quot;unhelpful&quot; to Liam Payne's family and loved ones.Perez Hilton discussed the report and reacted to it in his October 14 blog. The podcaster shared the pictures shared by Kate Cassidy in his blog and quoted the statement from Payne's colleague.&quot;It's understandable why this would be so jarring to his parents and loved ones,&quot; Hilton reacted.Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKLiam Payne's Girlfriend Reportedly Upsetting His Parents By Posting AI Pics Of Late Singer 🔗The blogger noted that Kate Cassidy's AI-generated photos were part of the Google Gemini Polaroid trend, which she shared with the caption:&quot;Thanks for making these AI is such a blessing and a curse&quot;In concluding his blog, Perez Hilton left it to readers to decide whether the AI-generated images posted by Liam Payne's girlfriend were &quot;insensitive&quot; or simply Kate Cassidy &quot;grieving the loss of Liam,&quot; and therefore &quot;equally valid.&quot;What did Liam Payne's former colleague comment on Kate Cassidy's AI-generated photos? According to a Daily Mail exclusive, a friend and former colleague of Payne reportedly questioned Cassidy's decision to post AI-generated photos featuring the late One Direction's former member.The source added that these pictures were &quot;surely triggering&quot; for close ones to the Stack It Up singer.&quot;Of course she is fully entitled to remember Liam, but this all feels a bit much. It's surely triggering for those who loved Liam. There is some sympathy for Kate but creating a photo of them together so soon after his death is completely strange and also upsetting for so many who loved Liam,&quot; the source told the outlet.The source further added that Liam Payne's parents &quot;are normal people&quot; and would prefer to grieve their son &quot;privately.&quot;&quot;His parents are normal people, a normal family who don't play the fame game, they don't have time for influencers or TikTokers. They saw what fame did to him and they don't want any part of it. They will grieve their son for ever, privately,&quot; Daily Mail's source added.The report stated that ahead of Liam Payne's death anniversary on October 16, his friends were uncertain about what Kate Cassidy might do that day. They were reportedly concerned about the potential impact of her anticipated social media activity on Thursday.The outlet shared that Liam Payne's parents and his sisters are expected to mark the anniversary with a &quot;quiet day.&quot;Liam Payne died on October 16, last year in Argentina after falling from a hotel balcony. Kate Cassidy, who had been in a relationship with Payne since 2022, was with the singer days before his death. In the recent video shared on her YouTube, the social media influencer recounted her &quot;last goodbye&quot; four days before Payne's demise.