"Something had to die or I was going to die" — Jonathan Majors responds to being canceled in an interview with Cam Newton

Jonathan Majors recently appeared for an interview on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday Podcast on April 12, 2025, where he opened up on his comeback and being canceled. This was seemingly referring to his arrest on assault and harassment charges around two years ago. It led to his removal from certain projects where he was supposed to play a role, as Vulture magazine reported on January 12, 2024.

The actor said that there are certain situations where people aim to do something better by apologizing. However, when they start bringing an improvement, people start having a misconception. Jonathan Majors further stated:

“I don’t want to touch that part where I go, ‘Oh, okay so, so now it’s not real because you don’t want to see it.” Right? But to the point I had to I had something had to die or I was going to die, you know what I mean, I was going to go down a road that I didn’t want to go down, you know what I mean, and bring everybody that stuck around with me.”

The Saturday Night Live star mentioned that his daughter, friends, brothers, and everyone else who was close to him were supposed to “go down.” This was the time when he decided not to give up. He referred to the same as he stated:

“I won’t stop primarily for myself, you know. I said, ‘Jay, you can’t do this.’ You know what I mean. Like don’t go that way, you know what I mean. You canceled, okay. What are you going to do now? What’s that mean? What does that mean? That’s a real moment for me right.”

Jonathan Majors claimed that there was a time when the entire world started creating a narrative about his personality, adding that he did not want to be the person people thought he was. Majors then addressed his “comeback” as he was heard saying:

“It’s not a comeback, you know what I mean, it’s a rebirth, you know what I mean? It’s complete rebirth. I think we have to make space for people to have those moments we talk about all the time.”

Jonathan Majors speaks up on how he responded to Marvel Studios

As mentioned, the Jungleland star’s legal issue landed him in trouble in 2023, and he was removed from certain projects. Majors appeared as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, but he was no longer a part of the franchise after being dropped by Marvel Studios.

Jonathan Majors appeared for an interview with Variety on March 19, 2025, where he said that he wrote a letter to Kevin Feige after being removed. While he was questioned on the reasons to write a letter, Majors referred to Kevin by saying:

“I just appreciate him. I just love him. I loved my time at Marvel, and I still love Kang. I’m watching them. I see what they’re doing and I’m pulling for them. If they need me, they know where I’m at.”

The Devotion star said that such decisions are not under his control and seemingly described Marvel as a “publicly traded company.” He clarified that he does not have any problems with anyone associated with Marvel, and added that he holds no grudges and isn't upset with anyone involved.

Jonathan Majors was last seen as Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson in Creed III, which was released in 2023. The film featured Michael B. Jordan in the lead alongside other popular faces such as Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, and more.

