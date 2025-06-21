"There was a bigger network" — Melanie King claims "dark and disturbing" similarities between the cases of Diddy & Jeffrey Epstein

YouTuber Melanie King recently compared Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy case to that of late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein in a commentary video uploaded on June 20.

Referencing the cases of Diddy, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell—who was convicted of helping Epstein in child trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison—King claimed that while the idea of "deep state" is marked as speculative, there is reason to consider its possibility, especially after looking at the cases of Epstein and Diddy.

Drawing parallels between Epstein and Diddy, King noted that the client lists in both cases have not been made public, suggesting that the "higher-ups" who may have been involved remain anonymous. She claimed that these men did not act alone but were part of a bigger network.

"We didn't get the full client list, we still don't have the client list, we don't have Diddy's celebrity friend list, or the higher-ups. We don't know who else was on the freakoff tapes. These men did not operate in isolation. There was a bigger network," King said.

She also referenced books written about Epstein, particularly One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein by Whitney Webb, which alleged that Epstein was backed by a group of individuals who were pushing him to gather information about elites, politicians, royalty, celebrities, and businessmen to blackmail them.

King stated that, according to these reports present in the book, Epstein would bring these influential people to Epstein Island (a private island formerly owned by him, where he would allegedly commit crimes), involve them in illegal and nefarious activities, and film them, which would be used to blackmail them afterwards.

"So that they would have to do and say what whatever government or higher-ups or shadowy elites wanted them to," Melanie added.

Highlighting the allegations against Diddy, King claimed that the rapper applied the same tactic as Epstein with his infamous "freak-offs," which were drug-fueled events where he would coerce individuals into engaging in sexual activities.

She claimed that Diddy would film those events and install cameras everywhere, from his bathrooms to the hallway, "to get blackmail tapes on all these different people."

"Now the similarities are really dark and disturbing," King said.

"He was much smarter than Sean Combs" — An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein compares him to Diddy

During an interview with Fox News Digital, published on October 1, 2024, model Lisa Phillips—who alleged that Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted her on his private island—claimed that Diddy and Epstein differed significantly.

"Jeffrey wasn’t an open secret. Jeffrey was all under the table. Only certain people knew about the s*x trafficking. He was very smart – he was much smarter than Sean Combs, much more highly intelligent."

She claimed that everyone in the music industry was aware of Combs' alleged abuse of women.

"When I was a model in the early 2000s, I knew all about abused women with Sean Combs. We heard about it, people talked about it… I think he just thought he was God and above all. Nothing was going to happen to him."

Lisa also noted that Combs and Epstein moved in "very different circles," but the methods they allegedly used to commit the crimes were the same. She added that many men use "wealth, power, charm, and influence" responsibly to open doors for people. However, "predators" misuse it.

She further highlighted how young girls were allegedly exploited by Jeffrey and Combs, claiming that they would promise to help or support these girls, but in reality, they were sending them to their "friends, associates, and other powerful people."

"The victim thinks, ‘Oh wow – I get to meet so-and-so.’ But no, they’re sending you to be abused, for the sexual gratification of another person. They’re being trafficked. They’re putting you on a plane or sending you an Uber – whatever it is – [but] they’re sending you to somebody else."

Sean "Diddy" Combs's s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, which began on May 5, 2025, is now wrapping up its sixth week of proceedings.

