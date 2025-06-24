"THESE GUESTS JUST KEEP GETTING BETTER"- Fans speculate the next guest on Call Her Daddy as Alex Cooper teases new episode

Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, dropped a mysterious teaser on the official Instagram handle of her podcast. The post features a black screen with the words:

"Call Her Daddy Studio, Wednesday, June 25."

The caption adds to the mystery, with no further context, stating:

"Is that what I think it is…"

Fans quickly took to the comment section of the Instagram post to guess the mystery guest, with one user enthusiastically commenting:

"WOW THESE GUESTS JUST KEEP GETTING BETTER AN BETTER."

Internet users react to Call Her Daddy guest (Image via Instagram/@CallHerDaddy)

Several curious fans speculated that the mystery guest could be Mariska Hargitay, known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson in NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. This speculation is especially relevant with her documentary My Mom Jayne, which is set to release on HBO on June 27.

Internet users react to Call Her Daddy guest (Image via Instagram/@CallHerDaddy)

Other viewers speculated that the guest could be Mariska based on the font used in Cooper's post. It closely resembles the one used in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Internet users react to Call Her Daddy guest (Image via Instagram/@CallHerDaddy)

What is Alex Cooper's new docu-series about?

On June 8, 2025, Call Her Alex, a two-part docu-series, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by Russo-Young, the documentary explores Alex Cooper's journey from being a bullied teenager to playing Division 1 soccer at Boston University and later becoming a well-known figure in the media by building the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The docu-series also explored the ups and downs Alex Cooper and her team faced during the 2023 Unwell tour.

In part 1 of the series, the Call Her Daddy host revealed serious allegations of s*xual assault against Boston University's former soccer coach, Nancy Feldman.

She claimed that her relationship with Feldman was normal during her freshman year. However, everything allegedly changed in the sophomore year when Feldman began to "fixate" on her.

"And it was confusing, because the focus wasn’t like, 'You’re doing so well, let’s get you on the field. You’re going to be a starter.' It was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body and her always wanting to be alone with me," Alex Cooper continued.

Cooper also recalled an incident when a boy she was seeing came to drop her off on campus, which led to Feldman allegedly calling her for a private meeting.

"She asks me, 'Did you have sex last night?' And I’m like, 'I’m sorry, what?' And she’s like, 'I don’t know if you should be sleeping off campus.' And I’m like, 'all of the other girls on my team sleep off campus.' I didn’t know what to do, and every time I tried to resist her, she would say, 'There could be consequences.' And there were," Alex Cooper claimed.

In an episode of Call Her Daddy, published on June 10, Cooper explained that she decided to speak out about the alleged s*xual assault after a long time. She claimed that she discovered other women who stepped into the field have also endured the same alleged harassment she did.

"I discovered that the abuse and trauma I had been subjected to at Boston University was still actively happening on that campus is 2025, a decade after I left, and I spoke directly with one of the victims," Alex Cooper said.

Meanwhile, the docu-series also features Cooper parting ways with Sofia Franklyn, the former co-host of Call Her Daddy.

Stream all episodes of Call Her Alex on Hulu and Disney+

