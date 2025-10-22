"This administration is a joke": Nick Fuentes slams Trump after clip of POTUS celebrating Diwali inside White House goes viral

Right-wing streamer and podcaster Nick Fuentes shared his reaction to President Donald Trump celebrating Diwali inside the Oval Office. On October 21, the POTUS celebrated the Hindu festival Diwali at the White House in the presence of Indian-origin officials from his administration and other business leaders. The President also lit the &quot;diya&quot; (a lamp lit on the occasion of Diwali).During the celebration on Tuesday, President Trump gave a long speech and extended greetings to the people of India, and explained the significance of &quot;diya.&quot;&quot;On behalf of all Americans, let me also extend our warmest wishes to the people of India... We'll light the dia as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness. It's a beautiful term, light over darkness. That's what it's all about. It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil,&quot; President Trump said.Nick Fuentes reacted to a clip of the US President celebrating Diwali and wrote:&quot;This administration is a joke.&quot;Fuentes remained a vocal critic of the current POTUS and often slammed his policies in his videos and tweets. In his October 16 X post, the streamer questioned Trump's take on the Israel situation.&quot;So now Trump is threatening to destroy Hamas with the US military, which he recently deployed to Israel. Just when you thought the situation couldn’t get any worse, the “peace deal” might draw us even further into the war. Incredible,&quot; Nick Fuentes wrote.In another recent post, the streamer also cast doubt on the President's approach to Portland and Chicago. Nick Fuentes said that the Trump administration was &quot;deliberately&quot; pursuing a &quot;strategy of tension&quot; with the &quot;Left&quot; in these cities, which can bring &quot;belligerence.&quot;&quot;It seems that the Trump admin is deliberately pursuing a 'strategy of tension' with the Left in Chicago &amp; Portland. Trump is daring the Left to lash out with his belligerence. But does he have what it takes to follow through and decisively win this confrontation? I doubt it,&quot; the podcaster posted.The far-right influencer is not only critical of the President but also often expresses his sharp take on Israel.Spotify recently removed Nick Fuentes' podcast episodes from its platform𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐮𝐬 @ImperiumFirstLINKAmerica First with Nicholas J. Fuentes was banned from Spotify today. Just before, it was the #1 trending podcast in America, beating out Joe Rogan. Candace and Tucker are declining at 4th and 5th.Spotify recently removed Nick Fuentes' &quot;America First&quot; podcast episodes from its platform. On October 16, the New York Post reported that Spotify &quot;permanently removed&quot; Fuentes' podcast for &quot;violating&quot; the platform's &quot;hate-speech rules.&quot; Spotify had initially removed the podcast in 2020. Last month, Fuentes' fans reuploaded some episodes, which Spotify took down.However, the media outlet contacted the streaming platform and confirmed that the far-right commentator had not been banned from the service. Talking to the outlet, a Spotify spokesperson said:“In 2020, we removed this show for repeated violations of our Platform Rules. Our policies are focused on content that violates our guidelines, not on creators themselves. Consequently, while this specific show and the attempts to re-upload it by multiple users are not permitted, the podcaster in question is not banned and still appears as a guest on other shows.&quot;Spotify was not the only platform that had banned Nick Fuentes' content. In one of his May tweets, the streamer shared that he was also banned from Twitch in 2019. In 2020, he got banned on YouTube and TikTok. The podcaster noted that he was only permitted on Rumble and X.