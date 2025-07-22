  • home icon
  "Totally TMI"—Chris Hughes drops NSFW bombshell about JoJo Siwa's nickname for his private parts, Perez Hilton reacts

"Totally TMI"—Chris Hughes drops NSFW bombshell about JoJo Siwa's nickname for his private parts, Perez Hilton reacts

By Diana George
Published Jul 22, 2025 07:04 GMT
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes (Image via Instagram/@chrishughesofficial)
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes (Image via Instagram/@chrishughesofficial)

Reality TV star Chris Hughes and musician JoJo Siwa have been making headlines since they confirmed their relationship in June 2025. Their latest revelation has taken their relationship chatter to a whole new level.

During an interview with E! News on July 21, 2025, Hughes revealed his 22-year-old girlfriend’s pet name for his private parts. Commenting on it, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton playfully deemed it as "TMI."

While talking about his whirlwind relationship with JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes casually mentioned that the Dance Moms alum had the playful nicknames “Jimmy and Timmy” for his testicles.

"She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy. So she must like Jimmy and Timmy," Hughes stated.
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reacted to Hughes' revelation in a YouTube video posted on July 21, stating,

"This is so utterly unnecessary and totally TMI and I love it."
Hilton jokingly apologized to viewers for giving them the mental image of JoJo Siwa, "the ponytail queen, the Dance Moms alum", in such an intimate context. He also noted that the nicknames "Jimmy and Timmy" were "on brand" for the singer, saying,

"Jimmy and Timmy are very on brand for JoJo. Remember how she previously said that she wanted to name her future children, her yet unborn kids, Freddy and twin boys Eddie and Teddy. Freddy the girl, Eddie and Teddy the boys."
Hughes also referenced this in his interview, noting that his girlfriend loves "the rhyming lingo."

Chris Hughes calls JoJo Siwa "love of my life" after Celebrity Big Brother UK romance

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa initially fuelled dating rumours after bonding on Celebrity Big Brother UK, when JoJo parted ways from then-girlfriend Kath Ebbs following the show. The duo initially claimed their relationship was purely platonic, but weeks later confirmed they were romantically involved. Hughes described their relationship as a "unique special bond."

"It was me just being me and being chirpy and having a bit of fun. But even when I was on the show, she was my friend," Chris Hughes told E!news. "We had such an amazing friendship and we were so close and it was such a unique special bond and one which I will forever be grateful for. She's literally like the love of my life, but she's also my best friend," said Hughes.
Since then, the couple has been inseparable with Chris Hughes having even met JoJo Siwa’s family during a recent visit to Los Angeles. Their intimate photos are indicators of the couple's fast-moving relationship, especially after Hughes has talked about marriage and kids despite being together for only a month and a half.

Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

