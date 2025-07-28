What was Epstein’s net worth? Ana Kasparian calls financier an “intelligence asset” behind “blackmail operation” involving underage sex tapes

Jeffrey Epstein's source of his fortune has been cloaked in mystery, leading to speculation about his connections to intelligence operations and blackmail. These suspicions were recently revived by political commentator Ana Kasparian, who referred to the late financier as an “intelligence asset” and someone who was running a “blackmailing operation,” with the use of underage sex tapes.According to Forbes, at the time of his death in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein's net worth was an estimated $578 million. His wealth included luxury properties, private islands, and nearly $380 million in cash and investments.During an interview on The Tucker Carlson Show on July 25, 2025, political commentator Ana Kasparian argued Epstein’s wealth and connections point to darker purposes. She alleged that hidden cameras were pointed at powerful people having sex with underage victims, saying:&quot;I think he was an intelligence asset. That's my suspicion...I think it was a blackmail operation. Why were there cameras in the rooms where girls were being raped? What did he do with that footage? What was the point of that footage?&quot;Kasparian referenced the late financier's connection with Ghislaine Maxwell, whose father, the late Robert Maxwell, was an alleged Mossad operative. She also pointed to Jeffrey's inexplicable rise from a college dropout to a financial elite, a journey that included getting hired at the Dalton School in New York by a former OSS officer.Ana Kasparian questions Jeffrey Epstein's $578M fortuneAs reported by Forbes, Epstein’s fortune was based largely on two billionaire clients, Les Wexner, the chief of Victoria’s Secret and Leon Black, co-founder of Apollo Global Management. The men paid Jeffrey at least $490 million total for so-called financial advisory services, though the nature of that work remains unclear.Wexner, who granted Jeffrey power of attorney in 1991, moved assets that included a $56 million Manhattan townhouse and a private jet to him. Wexner paid the late financier more than $200 million, according to Forbes, before breaking things off in 2007, revoking Jeffrey's power of attorney and accusing him of misappropriating the money.Black paid Jeffrey $170 million for tax and estate planning advice in 2012–2017, despite the fact that Epstein had no formal education in those areas. These amounts were “abnormal,” a Senate investigation later ruled, and there were no written contracts to support them.Ana Kasparian also questioned whether the government had the best interests of US citizens at heart, saying:&quot;I would like to know...whether we live in a sovereign country where our politicians are actually representing us or if we're living in a situation where a foreign country might have blackmail on our politicians or people in positions of power, and as a result that blackmail is being used to force these politicians to pursue policies that are not beneficial to the American people but beneficial to a foreign country.&quot;Although Kasparian’s allegations are unverified, they reflect persistent questions about Epstein’s impunity. Despite a 2008 prostitution conviction, he avoided serious consequences until his 2019 arrest, which culminated in his suicide in jail.Recent developments have intensified scrutiny. Senator Ron Wyden disclosed $1.5 billion of suspicious transactions related to Epstein’s accounts. The DOJ's meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell in July 2025 raised questions about suppressed evidence. Meanwhile, a Florida judge blocked the release of grand jury records, keeping significant details ­­hidden.