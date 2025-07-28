What is F1: The Movie's box office collection so far? Piers Morgan "amazed" by "packed" theatre even a month after release of Brad Pitt blockbuster

F1: The Movie, the high-octane Formula One drama starring Brad Pitt, has raced past expectations at the global box office, crossing $509 million in just over a month. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film has become one of the most successful original movies in recent years, outperforming other major studio releases and solidifying Brad Pitt's star power in a rare non-franchise blockbuster.According to Box Office Mojo, the Brad Pitt-led film has earned over $165 million domestically and $344 million internationally, including strong numbers from racing-enthusiast regions like Europe and Asia. It grossed $146 million during its opening weekend and has kept theaters busy in the weeks since its release in late June 2025. Notably, the film is scheduled for an extended run in China, which could further increase its total.F1: The Movie now stands as Apple Studios’ highest-grossing theatrical release, ahead of Napoleon ($223 million) and Killers of the Flower Moon ($158 million). With a budget reportedly around $300 million, the film’s financial performance marks a major win for Apple as it continues to grow its presence in Hollywood. Warner Bros., the film's domestic distributor, also celebrated its success alongside Superman (2025), which recently surpassed $502 million worldwide. On July 27, 2025, British broadcaster Piers Morgan expressed his surprise on X at finding a “packed” U.S. theater for F1: The Movie a month after its debut. He wrote,&quot;Watched this today and thoroughly enjoyed it. Like all Jerry Bruckheimer movies, great action/drama/music. And Brad’s great. Amazed to see a packed US movie theatre for a Formula One movie a month after release. The sport has really crossed over here now, big time.&quot;F1: The Movie nears Brad Pitt's career box office recordBeyond Brad Pitt’s star power, the film’s success stems from racing sequences authentically captured on the track with IMAX cameras and featuring real F1 drivers, like Lewis Hamilton, who is also a producer. The movie combines fictional drama with real motorsport history, including a tense crash scene inspired by Martin Donnelly, a former F1 driver who survived a near-fatal crash in 1990. The backstory of Brad Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, was directly inspired by Donnelly’s real-life crash at the Spanish Grand Prix, where his Lotus racing car tore apart at 160 mph. Spectators thought Donnelly was dead as they watched the crash impact. According to CNN Sports, Martin Donnelly visited the set with Brad Pitt, sharing his insights and wisdom with the actor. They even discussed Donnelly’s pre-race superstitions. Although initially shocked when producer Lewis Hamilton called to tell him they wanted to use his story, Donnelly ultimately felt honored. However, he admitted the experience made him relive trauma he had never visually witnessed before.F1: The Movie's release in formats like IMAX has also contributed to its earnings, with Apple securing an exclusive three-week IMAX run, offering audiences a more immersive experience.At $509M and counting, F1: The Movie is now only $22M away from Brad Pitt’s all-time highest-grossing film, World War Z ($531M). With its strong international performance and an upcoming release in China, it could beat that record soon.