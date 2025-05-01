What did Jodie Sweetin say about the Paris Olympics? Full House actor clarifies her statement wasn’t aimed at co-star Candace Cameron Bure

Jodie Sweetin has recently opened up about the rumors between her and former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure, especially after a social media controversy that sparked during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

During The Vault podcast, on April 29, 2025, Sweetin openly addressed the rumors by admitting that her Instagram criticism was not targeted at Bure despite the broad public perception.

When Bure described the performance at the Olympic ceremony as “disgusting,” it created controversy. The stylized presentation was inspired by Greek mythology, showing drag artists performing at the feast of Dionysus.

Many assumed that Sweetin's Instagram Story bashing out conservatives regarding the opening-ceremony performance of drag queens and artists was targeted at Bure. The Instagram Story in question was posted on July 29, 2024.

According to Amir Yass, the podcaster behind The Vault, the way Sweetin handled the criticism following the 2024 Olympic performance was suggestive.

"'Tell us you don't know about art,' you were speaking about her," he said.

To this, Sweetin replied:

"To be honest, I wasn't speaking about her. There was already something that had happened where we went on a divergent path, and then I saw the Olympics thing and how people were freaking out about it, so I said, 'Oh my God, tell me you don't know anything about art history without telling me you know nothing,' and everyone was like, 'She came for Candace!'"

The online response to Sweetin's statement took her by complete surprise.

"I'm not changing anything I said, but it was not an intentional dig. But it was still what I wanted to say," she said.

Sweetin reaffirmed her support for the original post, although she realized some people misinterpreted its meaning.

Early bond of Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure

The actors Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure kept a strong connection since they acted together as Stephanie and D.J. Tanner, respectively, on Full House, followed by its sequel Fuller House.

Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure formed a lasting friendship through their Full House performances from 1987 to 1995. Sweetin and Bure maintained their close relationship beyond the set, where they frequently praised each other publicly. The two were then seen in the production of Fuller House between 2016 and 2020 as they returned to their original roles.

Soon, their relationship started to deteriorate because of opposing viewpoints, along with media disputes. In 2022, Bure's comments about prioritizing "traditional marriage" in her role as Chief Creative Officer at Great American Family sparked backlash, mainly from LGBTQ+ advocates.

The disagreement resurfaced during the 2024 Paris Olympics following Bure's critique of an opening ceremony performance. The host of The Vault made a statement that the pair had "gotten into it," but Sweetin clarified the situation, stating:

"It's funny, we've never actually 'gotten into it', she posted her viewpoint and I posted mine, and we've always been very different on those things. I think it was just… now all of that comes to the surface more."

Jodie Sweetin added:

"Maybe we don't talk all the time, and I know if politics comes up it is not going to go well, but I don't hate you. I am not going to not hug you, but I'm also not going to not keep my mouth shut. So that's what I did. That's how I look at it. You don't want to follow or whatever, that's cool."

Sweetin concluded her statement by saying she would be polite but refuses to silence herself.

The extended connection between Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure now shows their personal and political disagreement. While the public speculation about social media posts has created rumors of a feud, Jodie Sweetin has clarified that her comments were not aimed at Bure specifically.

