What did Mark Zuckerberg say about AI friends? Jason Calacanis says people have "three friends" as Zuck created Facebook and got them "addicted"

Meta has launched a new LLM model, Llama 4, and to talk about it, Mark Zuckerberg recently appeared on the Dwarkesh Patel's podcast on April 29. In the podcast, while talking about how AI can help fight loneliness, Zuckerberg discussed AI friends. This has created a buzz online and many are not taking it well.

Mark Zuckerberg said in the podcast that the average American "has three friends," and AI can help in building more personal relations.

Jason Calacanis, who joined The Megyn Kelly Show with Chamath Palihapitiya on May 8, has reacted to it and held Facebook responsible for people having only "three friends."

"The reason people have three friends is because Zuckerberg created Facebook and Instagram and got everybody addicted to this stuff. So, now he's saying you should have 15 friends," Jason said on the podcast.

He further said that Mark Zuckerberg is the "worst person" to give advice on friendship.

"Instagram and and Facebook causing all of this, you know, um eating disorders in girls and, you know, insecurity and all kinds of problems. And now he wants to take the three friends that are left out of 15 you should have and replace them with AI. This is the worst possible person to take any friendship social advice from," Jason added.

Jason further discussed how this will cause losing skill of connecting with other humans in real life, especially at a time when people are spending so much time in the digital world.

The host of the show, Megyn Kelly, has also expressed her concerns about Meta's new AI chatbot app.

"This is so disturbing to me. I know it's not supposed to be.....Meta thinks we're going to be thrilled about this, but they've debuted a new mobile app that transforms the Meta AI chatbot into a more social experience... This AI chatbot will use whatever the company knows about you or your kid," Kelly said.

Kelly also discussed a report from Futurism that highlights Sarah Wynn-Williams' memoir, Careless People, which critically examines Facebook's working methods.

What did Mark Zuckerberg discuss on Dwarkesh Patel's podcast?

Meta has launched a new Meta AI app based on Llama 4, Meta's own LLM. The new AI app, according to the company, helps as a more personalized assistant that remembers personal preferences and also remembers context. The co-founder of Meta , Mark Zuckerberg, has discussed it on the April 29 podcast of Dwarkesh Patel.

After discussing the advancements in the new model, the host asked about the relationships with AI. Mark Zuckerberg asserted that individuals are already engaging in "difficult conversations" with AI, emphasizing that the deeper its understanding of individuals, the more intelligent responses it can provide and the more friendships it can foster.

"Here’s one stat from working on social media for a long time that I always think is crazy. The average American, I think, has, I think it’s fewer than three friends. Three people that they consider friends. And the average person has demand for meaningfully more. I think it’s like 15 friends or something, right?”

Mark Zuckerberg also addressed the question whether this will replace the real world connection by "probably not." However, people are still suspicious about AI friends.

