What did Nicole Eggert accuse Scott Baio of? Actress reveals being stalked, threatened by "MAGA fans" over accusations

Baywatch actress Nicole Eggert, who accused actor Scott Baio of s*xual assault in 2018, recently claimed that his fans stalked her. In the May 13 episode of Steve Kmetko's Still Here Hollywood Podcast, Nicole, 53, discussed the details.

Nicole and Scott co-starred in the 1984 sitcom Charles in Charge, which ran for five seasons until 1990. In a January 2018 appearance on Megyn Kelly's show, the actress accused Scott of s*xually abusing her when she was a minor.

According to her account, the encounters began when she was 14 and he was 25. During her interview with Steve Kmetko, the host asked Nicole Eggert to share her experience working with Scott Baio, and she replied that she does not recommend it.

Nicole described Scott and his father, Mario Baio, one of the writers, as a "very powerful force" on the set of Charles in Charge. She added that the father-son duo ran the set, and many were intimidated by their presence. She said Scott took a liking to her "at a very young age" and began "grooming" her.

Scott allegedly brought up Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s relationship to exemplify and normalize their 11-year age gap. Nicole said the attention she received from Scott eventually turned physical and then into both physical and mental abuse as she was warned not to disclose their relationship to anyone.

Later, when Steve Kmetko asked Nicole Eggert about her scariest fan encounters, she claimed the only time she had a scary stalker incident was after she went public with her s*xual abuse allegations against Scott Baio.

"Oddly, it happened as Trump was running for Office, and he came out as a huge Trump supporter. And it was all in that same timing, and so a lot of people were convinced that it was a political move on my behalf," she said. "He had some very strong MAGA fans that would 40:35 start showing up at my house."

The now-53-year-old actress claimed she received "a lot of death threats," and someone even tried to frame her in a s*xual assault case. Nicole said a woman filed a complaint at her local police department, and she was later alerted by the officers to be "careful." Nicole stated that the police later realized the woman had made false claims.

Nicole Eggert was about to take her own life after alleged molestation by Scott Baio

Nicole Eggert claimed Scott inappropriately touched her for the first time when she was 14. Scott was 25 at the time, an adult. She told Entertainment Tonight in a 2018 interview that she contemplated taking her own life a year after the first incident of molestation, and its continuation.

"I was 15 years old, standing on the bridge over the L.A. River at Ventura and Vineland in Studio City, and I looked down at that dry river bed and I'm sobbing, I'm sobbing."

Nicole claimed Scott took advantage of her "emotions" and her "hormones." She alleged they had s*xual intercourse in his home garage after turning 17, which still was not the legal age of consent in California.

Scott Baio denied Nicole Eggert's allegations, calling them "false claims." He said at the time:

"I am hurt and I am angry, but mostly, I am stunned that anybody can be so cruel to attack not just me, but my family."

Representatives for the actor claimed Nicole's accusations could be "refuted with evidence".

