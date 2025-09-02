What did Ray Lewis say about Shannon Sharpe? Podcaster responds to former NFL linebacker's shade, calling himself "low hanging fruit" 

Shannon Sharpe responded to Ray Lewis' recent remarks about him during an episode of his Nightcap podcast, which was streamed on August 31, 2025. For the uninitiated, Lewis and Sharpe were former teammates and had played together for the Baltimore Ravens between 2000 and 2001, which included a Super Bowl win in 2000. In 2002, Sharpe was drafted to the Denver Broncos while Lewis remained with the Ravens.During the Nightcap episode, Sharpe claimed that everyone was waiting to kick him while he was down, seemingly referring to his dismissal from ESPN in light of his $50 million s*xual assault lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend.&quot;Hey, you right...It’s low-hanging fruit. There are a lot of people taking shots [at me right now]. It’s alright. It’s OK,&quot; Sharpe said.Pop Base @PopBaseLINKESPN has cut ties with Shannon Sharpe following settlement of s*xual assault lawsuit, The Athletic reports.Sharpe's comments came after Lewis expressed his views about the former during a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast.Lewis stated that they “kind of went [their] own separate ways” after Sharpe departed from the Baltimore Ravens. However, Lewis implied that he never could have predicted how Shannon Sharpe built his podcast career, adding that he was &quot;shocked&quot; at the content he platformed on his shows.For the uninitiated, Sharpe hosts two podcasts, Club Shay Shay and Nightcap, where the former NFL star addresses various pop culture and sports moments and interviews celebrities.“I’m not surprised. I’m shocked at his content. I wouldn’t in a million years, the things that Shannon has said now or did now, I would never believe that Shannon would say or do any of those things. Take drinking – in my entire career, I never saw Shannon with a drink, ever. Like, it was against the law, because he had some stuff in his family that he didn’t want to follow that,” Lewis said.He continued:“That route is to become so worldly that you become popular because you’re talking about ignorance. A lot of times a lot of these gossip conversations that they having and bringing up all this stuff, I’m not gonna do that to nobody. I’m not in the business for that. I’m in life to try to teach people what does it mean to be a better man and get back to the kingdom.&quot;Furthermore, Lewis claimed that there was &quot;a tight rope into what you call influence and popularity,&quot; noting that several people had their own podcast or acted as coaches, but &quot;ain’t nobody coaching themselves.”Shannon Sharpe wants to be the &quot;bigger person&quot; in response to Ray Lewis's remarks2024 HOPE Global Forum (Image via Getty)During one of his more recent Nightcap episodes, Shannon Sharpe addressed Ray Lewis's shade against him. In a conversation with the podcast co-host Chad &quot;Ochocinco&quot; Johnson, Sharpe said he wanted to &quot;bite [his] tongue&quot; and &quot;be the bigger person.&quot;“I got nothing bad to say. Whatever transpired, I’ll bite my tongue. I’ll be the bigger person. I’ll walk away,&quot; he said.Furthermore, Shannon Sharpe continued that when he was thriving, nobody said anything against him, but now that he was facing difficulties, people decided to pile on him to &quot;get [their] lick.&quot;Everybody wanna pile on. Everybody jump on now. ‘We got him down … Let me get my lick now.’ Everybody wanna get a lick now. Because when your boy was doing good, a lot of people didn’t have a whole lot to say. Now everybody got something to say,” Shannon Sharpe continued.Shannon Sharpe was hit with a $50 million s*exual assault lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend in April 2025. The former NFL star, who hosted the show First Take with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN, took some time off from the network after the lawsuit was made public. However, in July 2025, ESPN announced its decision to let Sharpe go, days after he settled the lawsuit.