What is the speculation surrounding mukbang creator LLIPS? Cameron Heffner claim explored  

Mukbang creator LLIPS, which stands for “Living Life In Positive Serenity,” reportedly died earlier this month. Mukbanging refers to a live online broadcast in which the creator eats large quantities of food while interacting with viewers.

In late April 2025, rumors started circulating online that the TikTok and YouTube content creator had died, seemingly from a heart attack. However, some claimed that LLIPS’ alleged husband, Cameron Heffner, was reportedly involved in his rumored death.

Meanwhile, media outlet Distractify reviewed court records that revealed an arrest warrant was issued for Cameron Dominic Heffner in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on April 23, 2025, for the felony murder of Bradley Cormel Jones. The warrant indicated that the crime occurred on April 16, 2025, and Cameron was accused of “aggravated assault” that led to the victim’s death by “shooting” with a “9mm handgun.”

However, Distractify could not confirm if Bradley Cormel Jones is the real name of LLIPS. The outlet also noted that Cameron Heffner’s link to the mukbang creator’s alleged death remains unverified.

More about LLIPS’ alleged death

A Facebook user named Nekessia Jenkins posted on the platform on April 26, 2025, sharing about LLIPS’ rumored demise. The woman, believed to be the mukbanger’s sister, wrote:

“I've been trying to put this off, and not let myself being to believe that you're gone! But it's real, and life has stopped for the moment. But I know Mom and Dad have welcomed you with open arms filled with LOVE and PEACE for your soul.

“The tears won't stop nor the hurt. That my brother and I are going through. LLIPS Legion, we would love to thank you all for all the love and support you show him throughout the years! But plz no questions at this time. Plz respect own time of letting go and grieving.”

Jenkins concluded by sharing a quote that the mukbanger might have said: “There’s more than one way home,” and those who kept trying would “get there” eventually.

Meanwhile, drag queen, comedian, activist, and life coach Savannah Westbrooke shared a tribute on Facebook, saying the news “messed me up.”

“How I will miss you, my friend. Rest In Paradise and I know God gotta some amazing food up there so you gone be good. I’m devastated beyond belief right now, but imma be ok,” the Westbrooke Cabaray CEO added.

Fellow mukbanger Eat With Que shared a video on YouTube seemingly confirming the death. She mentioned that the mukbanging community was aware of the “shocking and heartbreaking” news and expressed her condolences to the loved ones of the TikToker.

However, Live Life In Positive Serenity's TikTok account was last updated on April 24, 2025, with a video, long after rumors of his death circulated online. This left his followers confused. However, Distractify reported that the content may have been scheduled in advance.

LLIPS has over 127K subscribers on YouTube and more than 123K followers on TikTok. He began his social media journey in early 2019 and often featured his husband in his videos.

