Efecan Kultur cause of death explored as TikTok star known for viral mukbang videos succumbed to weight related issues

TikTok star Efecan Kultur, who gained recognition over the years for his mukbang videos, recently passed away on March 7, 2025, at the age of 24. Notably, he suffered from obesity complications, which eventually led to his demise.

Ad

According to the New York Post, Efecan was hospitalized around three months ago for his health problems. Further, he was inactive on all of his social media platforms since October 15 last year.

Efecan Kultur died at his residence, where he was taking treatment for some time, His body has been buried at the Silivri Gumusyaka Cemetery following his funeral at the Istanbul-based Celaliye Mosque.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens also took to various social media platforms to express their grief over Efecan Kultur's demise. Instagram personality Yasin Oyanik was the first person to announce the death of Efecan, and the news came almost a year after Kultur's mother's death. Kultur was also a follower of the Mukbang trend for a long time.

As per Marca magazine, the trend features influencers having a huge amount of food while recording themselves on camera and speaking to followers at the same time. While the trend has helped many social media personalities to become famous, it has also led to health concerns.

Ad

Efecan Kultur cause of death: Health issues and more

Efecan Kultur's binge-eating habit helped him to accumulate a huge fanbase on platforms such as TikTok, where he was active with around 156,000 followers, as per Turkiye Today. As mentioned, the binge-eating habit was a result of the Mukbang trend.

Efecan's frequent habit of creating mukbang videos eventually impacted his health at one point where he had to frequently stay in bed. Over time, he even began having breathing problems. He was also unable to stand at the same time and was dealing with mobility issues, which was linked to constant bruising, as per The Sun.

Ad

His last TikTok video was shared back on October 15, 2024, where he was spotted binge-eating. However, he was consuming a huge plate of canned grapes and said in the video that he had to avoid extra salt since he was following a particular diet.

Ad

Efecan Kultur was also visited by popular Turkey-based streamer Testo Taylan in January this year. Testo shared a video on his YouTube channel where he spoke to Kultur who was on a bed and could not open his eyes. The conversation, after being translated to English, features Efecan saying that he has been sleeping on his left side for most of the time.

"I caught a cold in my kidneys. When I caught a cold in my kidneys, the doctor gave me antibiotics. I went to the toilet eight times a day with water after that and so on. The fluid in the muscles in my feet decreased," he said.

Ad

Ad

Efecan Kultur also said that his body became waterless, and he was having trouble while using the toilet as he could not get up with the help of his knees. He said that he was taking physical therapy but had to pay a lot for the same. He mentioned that he gave up all of his savings for the therapy since his work on TikTok was the only source of income.

Ad

Apart from his mother, Efecan lost his father around eight years ago, as he revealed in his conversation with Testo. Further updates are currently awaited from his family members, who have not shared a statement from their side so far.

A report by the Daily Mail stated that an influencer named Pan Xiaoting lost her life due to the Mukbang trend in July last year. Another TikTok star named Taylor Brice LeJeune also died around two years ago reportedly from a heart attack, which emerged from a habit of having novelty food items and expired groceries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback