When did Britney Spears cover 'My Prerogative'? Bobby Brown says singer's version was a "butchering" of his track

American singer-songwriter Bobby Brown recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, reportedly speaking on Britney Spears cover of his 1988 record My Prerogative.

Britney's cover of My Prerogative was served as a single and included in her first "Greatest Hits" album, titled Greatest Hits: My Prerogative, which was distributed on November 3, 2004.

"They say I'm crazy, I really don't care / That's my prerogative / They say I'm nasty, but I don't give a damn / Gettin' boys is how I live / Some ask me questions, why am I so real? / But they don't understand me/ I really don't know the deal about my sister / Tryin' hard to make it right / Not long ago, before I won this fight," Britney's verse on 'My Prerogative'.

Around the 17-minute mark of his interview on Club Shay Shay, Bobby Brown claimed that Britney Spears and her producer Teddy Riley "butchered" his record with their cover of My Prerogative.

When Shannon asked which sample of his records does Bobby like the best, the American singer responded:

"I don’t think they did it justice. I don’t think they really did justice to any of the samples that they have done to my songs. Like Britney Spears butchered Prerogative. Teddy Riley produced it, but that was a butchering that I- I couldn’t take it."

Bobby went on to explain that the only reason he initially cleared the sample was because Teddy Riley was producing Britney Spears' cover song. Teddy and Brown have been collaborators and peers for several years, even working together on the original My Prerogative record.

"I cleared it only because it was Britney Spears and I was thinking… Teddy Riley is doing it too, so you know," Brown stated.

Bobby Brown seemingly considers clearing Britney's cover of My Prerogative as a lesson, citing that he began listening to the samples before clearing the use of his records.

"I gotta hear it [in order for it to be cleared] because you don’t know what these kids will say these days. These kids say some sh*t that… you don’t want your song associated with it," he said.

"I was fearless I had nobody to look at in competition": Bobby Brown revisits his prime during the 1980s and 1990s

Shannon Sharpe then takes the interview back to the 1980s and 1990s, questioning Bobby Brown on why he believes he was a major trendsetter during that period in time.

The singer recounted how he didn't see anybody as competition, while acknowledging the dominance of artists like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Prince, and more.

"I was fearless. I had nobody to look at in competition with. I believe there was Michael, there was Prince, you know and all I was trying to do was be the best artist that I could possibly be. So I mixed up Michael, Prince, Rick James, and Stevie Wonder and tried to be what all of them were not," Bobby Brown stated.

The pair also discussed Bobby's decision to cut his hair in a Gumby, a hairstyle characterized by a flat top with defined edges and faded sides. When Shannon asked the singer why he decided to style his hair with a "slanted top fade," Brown responded:

"That was a mistake. The barber effed me up and I had to shoot a video and it just, you know, it stuck. It just stuck."

Bobby proceeds to recount an instance where we had visited Quincy Jones' house and noticed a picture of the late producer's grandfather, who was supposedly sporting a Gumby hairstyle.

Bobby Brown explained that his conversation with Quincy about the Gumby hairstyle led to him gaining a deeper connection with his culture, stating:

"Gumby was around before. So I wasn't the first one to do it, but I was the first one to bring something back to our culture that was about us. About our individuality. You know how we are trendsetters, and um I was just proud. I was just really proud that I had a haircut like somebody else back in the day."

Released during her hiatus, Britney Spears' Greatest Hits: My Prerogative album was rolled out with her cover of Bobby Brown's 1988 record of the same name. Her version of My Prerogative featured new synthesizers and drum sequences, accentuated by a modern R&B cadence.

